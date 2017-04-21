Posner ran the half marathon in 1:31:55 at the Thunderbird Spring Run in Bismarck, N.D., April 15 to qualify for nationals.

She also ran in the NSU Twilight Thursday and finished second in the 1500 meters.

The Jimmies were scheduled to compete in the Sioux City (Iowa) Relays Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and Tuesday, April 25, in the Concordia Twilight in Moorhead.