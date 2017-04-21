Girls Golf: Wallace medalist, Warriors 3rd in CLC meet

It was the second strong showing this week for Wallace who finished one stroke off the pace in CLC's meet Tuesday at Rocori.

Also breaking 100 on the par 72 course for the third-place Warriors were Abby Pohlkamp who came in at 96 and Maggie Mattson at 100. Maren Pelowski rounded out the Warriors' scoring at 103.

After three meets this season, Brainerd is sitting third in the conference standings with 12 points, four behind Alexandria and just one behind second-place Sartell.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 335, 2-Sartell 364, 3-Brainerd 377, 4-St. Cloud Tech 383, 5-Willmar 393, 6-Fergus Falls 395, 7-Rocori 440, 8-St. Cloud Apollo/SR 507

Individual medalist: Julia Wallace (B) 78

Brainerd results: Julia Wallace 78, Abby Pohlkamp 96, Maggie Mattson 100, Maren Pelowski 103, Ellie Bymark 110, Katie Foley 110

Conference standings: 1-Alexandria 16, 2-Sartell 13, 3-Brainerd 12, 4-Willmar 9, 5-St. Cloud Tech 8.5, 6-Fergus Falls 7.5, 7-Rocori 4, 8-St. Cloud Apollo/SR 2

Next: Brainerd Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses, 8:30 a.m. Saturday.