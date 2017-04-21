Area Boys Tennis: Hibbing sweeps Gobblers

Fremling dropped his first set 6-3 before winning the second 7-6 in a 7-3 tiebreaker, then losing the third set 10-4.

Hibbing 7, Aitkin 0

Singles

No. 1: Jack Kearney (H) def. Josh Carlberg 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Anthony Patregnami (H) def. Nathan Hagesteun 6-4, 6-4

No. 3: Carter anderson (H) def. Joel Fremling 6-3, 6-7(3-7), 10-4

No. 4: Ryan Osborne (H) def. Hunter Westerlund 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Jake Jolowsky-Reece Biagoue (H) def. Jacob Hagesteun-David Curtiss 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: Michael Sullivan-Phil Rebrovich (H) def. Tucker-Schwartz-Jaren Johnson 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Payton Kruske-Mark Borland (H) def. Dakota Perry-James Much 6-2, 6-1

Overall: A 2-2. Next: Aitkin at Pine City Tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.