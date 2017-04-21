Area Golf: Evans, Warriors defend home turf - again

Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference meet at Territory Golf Club, St. Cloud, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin at Cuyuna Country Club in Deerwood 4 p.m. Monday, Pine River-Backus, Staples-Motley at Perham 9:30 a.m. Saturday

EAST GULL LAKE—Jack Evans coursed out a game plan Friday.

He mapped out how he wanted to attack Bobby's Legacy at Cragun's Legacy Courses for the final round of the Pequot Lakes Invite.

It was the right plan.

The Brainerd Warriors' junior shot a 2-under-par 71 on the par 73 championship course to erase a six-stroke deficit and claim the individual title with a two-day 146. It was a one-stroke victory for varsity veteran.

"I'm very happy with the round," said Evans. "Aside from one or two holes, the holes I thought were birdie holes were birdied today. The holes I needed to get a birdie on, I did. Then I had a couple here and there to make up for the ones I missed.

"I made enough birdies and just kept a lot of bogeys off the card."

Evans opened with a birdie three to set the tone early for his round. He opened with three birdies and a bogey on the front nine to shoot 34 going out. A bogey on 10 was erased by a birdie three on the 354-yard 13th.

He missed a comeback par putt on 17 to drop to 1-under, but birdied 18 thanks to an improbable sand save from a fairway bunker.

"The bogey on 17 was disappointing because I had a really short putt for par that I want back," said Evans. "The upside to Bobby's Course is that 18 is a pretty short par 5. It's a gettable one and with the win today it made it really easy to get there in two distance-wise.

"The sand shot was pretty far below the feet. It was one of those shots where you can't ask for a better result from there. The lie being how it was, I was nervous because that type tends to send the ball off to the right and there is wetlands over there. I made sure to aim over to the left. Getting that ball on the green was beyond what I could have asked for with that lie."

Through Brainerd's first four meets, Evans has shot 72, 77, 75 and 71.

His score Friday, along with a 75 from his younger brother Cody Evans, a 76 from Gavin Metz and a 79 from Erik Stoxen, helped Brainerd shave 14 strokes and knock off Moorhead from its first-round lead and win the team title by three strokes.

"This game is all about confidence and this is exactly how I had hoped this invitational was going to go with getting to see Moorhead after what happened last June," said Warriors head coach Brian Wallace. "You can't ask for a better outcome than this one, or a better scenario to play out."

In last year's Section 8-3A final the roles were reversed with Moorhead coming back to deny Brainerd a trip to the state tournament. Wallace decided not to bring up the past, but instead took a more relaxed approach to Friday's final round.

"I always try to stress to the guys to just relax and trust your game and just play like you're playing with your buddies on a Saturday afternoon," he said. "The cool thing was, they were very determined to come back after (Thursday's) disappointing round, if you can call 315 disappointing.

"They just really showed their true grit and heart, I think, to come back and come through with an amazing score."

Cody Evans also birdied 18 for a 1-over 38 on the back nine. He opened with 39 on the front, which included a birdie three on six.

Metz eagled 18 to finish in seventh place individually with a two-day 155 and Stoxen also birdied 18.

"We have five (scorers), but we're looking for No. 6," said Wallace concerning his roster. "I couldn't be prouder with the way this team has come around and are with each other. We know Danny (Olson) will be there at the end. We just need to find that magic person for the sixth spot."

Beck Erholtz drained one birdie to go with five bogeys for a 4-over 76. The eighth-grader's two-day 154 landed him sixth and helped the Staples-Motley Cardinals to 12th place.

Teammate Tyler Helling shaved three strokes from Thursday's round for an 81.

Pequot Lakes trimmed 30 strokes off its team score from Thursday to move up to 15th place. The Patriots' Hunter Clement shaved 15 strokes off his opening round for a 77. Max Tangen's 86-81—167 paced the Patriots. Seventh-grader Tyler Seeling fired 87-81 for a 168.

Pine River-Backus jumped to 18th as Brady Raph matched his opening-round 80 for a two-day 160. Aitkin fell to 19th place and Crosby-Ironton placed 20th.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 315-301—616, 2-Moorhead 300-319 - 619, 3-Sheyenne, N.D. 303-323—626, 4- Rosemount 316-329—645, 5-West Fargo 320-328—648, 6-Bemidji 335-314—649, 7-Hill-Murray 324-326—650, 8-Hermantown 337-322—659,9-Roseau 335-327—662, 10-Grand Rapids 334-338—672, 11-Monticello 330-347 - 677, 12-Staples-Motley 338-343—681, 13-International Falls 339-343—682, 14-Detroit Lakes 348-334—682, 15-Pequot Lakes 358-328—686, 16-Crookston 361-347—708, 17-East Grand Forks 354-356—710, 18-Pine River-Backus 362-353 -715, 19-Aitkin 359-361—720, 20-Crosby-Ironton 373-371—744

Medalist: Jack Evans (Brainerd) 75-71—146

Aitkin results: Tom Petersen 91-89—180, Nick Smith 92-96—188, Eli Provost 91-87—178, Sam Sadlowsky 85-89—174

Brainerd results: 7-Gavin Metz 79-76—155, Erik Stoxen 79-79 --158, Danny Olson 85-84 --169, Cody Evans 82-75 --157, Luke Anderson 93-85

Crosby-Ironton results: Casey Finnerty 84-89—173, Brehndan Knox 99-105—204, Cayden Turk 89-92—181, Colton Turk 101-92—193, Carson Turk 112-98—210

Pequot Lakes results: Hunter Clement 92-77—169, Max Tangen 86-81—167, John Marchwick 93-89—182, Tyson Kramer 102-93—195, Henry Neva 99-92—191, Tyler Seeling 87-81—168

Pine River-Backus results: Nate Brasel 82-85—167, Brady Raph 80-80 --160, Keenan Dahl 100-92—192, Troy Staples 112-96—208, Beau Broom 100-98 --198, Evan Koering 121-109—230

Staples-Motley results: 6-Beck Erholtz 78-76—154, Tyler Helling 84-81—165, Jack Benson 94-99—193, Finn Erholtz 82-87—169, Alex Giza 109-109—218, Jack Adamietz 123-110—233