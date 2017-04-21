Area Softball: Hansen, Tigers maul Northland

Hansen struck out 11 and walked only two while allowing just one hit and an unearned run to pick up the win. At the plate, she went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer, and five RBIs.

Baily Wynn also finished 4-5 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs for the unbeaten Tigers and Lindsey Tulenchik was 2-5 with a pair of RBIs.

Northland 1 1 2

Pine River-B 15 13 5

(6 innings)

WP: Miah Hansen. LP: Shepherd. 2B: PRB-Hansen,. 3B: PRB-Baily Wynn. HR: PRB-Hansen. Conference: PRB 2-0. Overall: PRB 4-0. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. Lake of the Woods in Park Rapids Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday.

Little Falls 5, Mora 2

LITTLE FALLS—Kalie Mammenga went 3-3 and winning pitcher Christy Masog was 2-3 at the plate for the Little Falls Flyers who won their first game of the season, 5-2 over the Mora Mustangs in Granite Ridge Conference play Friday.

Annie Corbett and Madison Segler contributed doubles for the Flyers.

Little Falls 5 11 2

Mora 2 4 1

WP: Christy Masog. LP: Sage Wren. 2B: LF-Annie Corbett, Madison Segler. Conference: LF 1-2. Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls hosts Albany 5 p.m. Monday.

Pillager 6, BHV 5

VERNDALE—Ella Kilchesky picked up the win in relief for the Pillager Huskies who rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders 6-5 in a Park Region Conference game Friday.

Hailea Books and Vannessa Peterson each doubled for the Huskies who had only five hits.

Katie Johnson drove in two runs while going 1-3 for the Raiders who had just four hits.

Pillager 6 5 1

BHV 5 4 3

WP: Ella Kilchesky. LP: Cortnie Cottrell. 2B: P-Hailea Books, Vanessa Peterson. Conference: Pill 5-2, BHV 1-5. Overall: Pill 5-2, BHV 1-6. Next: Pillager vs Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Monday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Pequot Lakes 12, Perham 4

PERHAM—Cassandra Haman went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots who tallied nine runs in the top of the eighth to defeat the Perham Yellowjackets 12-4 in non-conference play Friday.

Karlie Trottier and Kenzie Nelson each had two hits and two RBIs and winning pitcher Taya Salminen helped her cause with a pair of hits.

Perham 4 9 2

Pequot Lakes 12 12 3

(8 innings)

WP: Taya Salminen. LP: Mara Leslie. 2B: PL-Cassandra Haman. Overall: PL 4-1. Next: Pequot Lakes vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Frazee tournament 11 a.m. Saturday.

Rush City 7, Aitkin 4

AITKIN—Corri Sanbeck collected two hits and pitched a complete game for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 7-4 loss to the Rush City Tigers in a Great River Conference game Friday.

In seven innings, she allowed seven hits and two earned runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

Rush City 7 7 3

Aitkin 4 7 5

WP: Chesney Grant. LP: Corri Sanbeck. 2B: A-Jillian MacDonald. Conference: A 3-1. Overall: A 4-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Greenway 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Isle 17, C-I 9

CROSBY—Emma Sanford and Kat Tauzell each had three hits for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 17-9 non-conference loss to the Isle Huskies Friday.

Sanford tripled and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Tauzell doubled and had two singles. Macey Roach contributed two singles and three RBIs and Mya Decent was 2-4 with a triple.

Isle 17 17 2

C-I 9 16 7

WP: Carly Gallion. LP: Mattie Kovatovich. 2B: C-I Kat Tauzell. 3B: C-I Emma Sanford, Mya Decent. HR: . Overall: C-I 1-7. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

ST. CLOUD—Taylor Cummings went 2-3 with two singles as the Pierz Pioneers beat the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 3-2 in non-conference play Friday.

Decorah Iverson was 1-2 with a double and a run scored for Pierz. Losing pitcher Brittney Boser went six innings, allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) with five strikeouts and two walks.

Cathedral 3 6 2

Pierz 2 5 4

LP: Brittney Boser. 2B: P-Decorah Iverson. Overall: Prz 3-1. Next: Pierz at Eden Valley-Watkins 4 p.m. Thursday (2).