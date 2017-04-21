Area Baseball: Lehman, Meister combine to pitch no-hitter for Patriots
PEQUOT LAKES—Ethan Lehman and Austin Meister combined to pitch a no-hitter during the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 11-0 win over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Friday.
Lehman struck out five and walked one in four innings. Meister issued one walk in the last inning.
Adam Cassanova was 3-3 and Grant Maciej and Chase Larson each had two hits and two RBIs for the 5-0 Patriots.
PR-Backus 0 0 2
Pequot Lakes 11 11 0
WP: Ethan Lehman. LP: Joe Davidson. 2B: PL-Zach Sjoblad. Overall: PRB 1-3, PL 5-0. Next: Laporte at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Monday; Osakis at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Pierz 7, Cathedral 2
COLLEGEVILLE—Matt Tautges won the battle of Class 2A's ranked teams striking out nine over seven innings to lead the seventh-ranked Pierz Pioneers past the fourth-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 7-2 in Friday's non-conference game.
Tautges allowed only four hits and one earned run while walking just two batters.
Brett Kapsner keyed the Pierz offensive attack going 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Lane Girtz and Matt Kummet each singled twice for the Pioneers.
Pierz 7 7 1
Cathedral 2 4 1
WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Tyler Bautch. 2B: P-Brett Kapsner. 3B: . HR: . Overall: P 5-0. Next: Eden Valley-Watkins at Pierz 4 p.m. Thursday (2).
Aitkin 15, Rush City 5
AITKIN—Sam Peterson and Logan Cluff each drove in two runs for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 15-5 Great River Conference win over the Rush City Tigers Friday.
Wyatt Sanford, Caleb Curtiss and Jeb Sanford each had two hits for the unbeaten Gobblers (5-0).
Rush City 5 4 3
Aitkin 15 11 2
WP: Logan Cluff. LP: RJ Galvez. 2B: A-Dylan Quade, Caleb Curtiss. 3B: . HR: . Conference: A 4-0. Overall: A 5-0. Next: East Central at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
C-I 6, Isle 0
CROSBY—Nate Williams contributed an RBI double for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who managed just three hits, but took advantage of nine Huskies' errors in a 6-0 non-conference win over Isle Friday.
Noah Gindorff and Austin Davis combined efforts on the mound for a one-hit shutout.
Isle 0 1 9
Crosby-Ironton 6 3 2
WP: Austin Davis. LP: Kaehn. 2B: C-I-Nate Williams. Overall: C-I 3-4. Next: C-I at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Monday (2).
Little Falls 19,
Hutchinson 10
HUTCHINSON—Adam Josephson finished 2-2 with two doubles, six RBIs, and three runs during Class 3A's fifth-ranked Little Falls Flyers' 19-10 win over the Hutchinson Tigers Friday.
Austin Weisz went 3-4 with a double for the Flyers, Derek Poser collected two hits and a double, and AJ Jenks had two hits and a triple for the Flyers who scored 10 runs in the fourth to secure their fourth win.
Little Falls 19 12 4
Hutchinson 10 13 1
WP: Mitch Boros. LP: Austin Dettman. 2B: LF-Austin Weisz, Derek Poser, Adam Josephson (2). 3B: LF-AJ Jenks. Overall: LF 4-2. Next: Little Falls vs. Albany at Avon 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BHV 5, Pillager 2
PILLAGER—Adam Bauch collected two hits including a double for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders who edged the Pillager Huskies 5-2 in Friday's Park Region Conference game.
John McIntire and Josh Bounds also had two hits each for BHV.
Braeden Wangsness went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and Ridge Hunstad also doubled.
BH/Verndale 5 11 0
Pillager 2 6 2
WP: Jackson Wenniger. LP: Chris Ringler. 2B: BHV-Adam Bauch; P-Ridge Hunstad, Braeden Wangsness. Conference: P 3-3, BHV 2-3. Overall: P 4-4, BHV 2-3. Next: New York Mills at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).
Royalton 6, S-M 4
STAPLES—Brayden Tyrrell went 2-4 with a two-run double and scored a run for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 6-4 non-conference loss to the Royalton Royals Friday.
Isaac Swensrud, Trey Skeesick and Tommy Kossan also finished with two hits apiece for the Cards.
Royalton 6 13 1
Staples-Motley 4 11 2
LP: Trey Skeesick. 2B: SM-Brayden Tyrrell. Overall: SM 1-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Monday (2).
Parkers Prairie 11, WDC 4
WADENA—Noah Ross finished 1-2 with a run during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines' 11-4 Park Region Conference loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers Friday.
Parkers Prairie 11 13 0
Wadena-DC 4 5 3
WP: Levi Arnold. LP: Noah Ross. Conference: WDC 3-3. Overall: WDC 5-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).