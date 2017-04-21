Lehman struck out five and walked one in four innings. Meister issued one walk in the last inning.

Adam Cassanova was 3-3 and Grant Maciej and Chase Larson each had two hits and two RBIs for the 5-0 Patriots.

PR-Backus 0 0 2

Pequot Lakes 11 11 0

WP: Ethan Lehman. LP: Joe Davidson. 2B: PL-Zach Sjoblad. Overall: PRB 1-3, PL 5-0. Next: Laporte at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Monday; Osakis at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Pierz 7, Cathedral 2

COLLEGEVILLE—Matt Tautges won the battle of Class 2A's ranked teams striking out nine over seven innings to lead the seventh-ranked Pierz Pioneers past the fourth-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 7-2 in Friday's non-conference game.

Tautges allowed only four hits and one earned run while walking just two batters.

Brett Kapsner keyed the Pierz offensive attack going 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Lane Girtz and Matt Kummet each singled twice for the Pioneers.

Pierz 7 7 1

Cathedral 2 4 1

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Tyler Bautch. 2B: P-Brett Kapsner. 3B: . HR: . Overall: P 5-0. Next: Eden Valley-Watkins at Pierz 4 p.m. Thursday (2).

Aitkin 15, Rush City 5

AITKIN—Sam Peterson and Logan Cluff each drove in two runs for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 15-5 Great River Conference win over the Rush City Tigers Friday.

Wyatt Sanford, Caleb Curtiss and Jeb Sanford each had two hits for the unbeaten Gobblers (5-0).

Rush City 5 4 3

Aitkin 15 11 2

WP: Logan Cluff. LP: RJ Galvez. 2B: A-Dylan Quade, Caleb Curtiss. 3B: . HR: . Conference: A 4-0. Overall: A 5-0. Next: East Central at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

C-I 6, Isle 0

CROSBY—Nate Williams contributed an RBI double for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who managed just three hits, but took advantage of nine Huskies' errors in a 6-0 non-conference win over Isle Friday.

Noah Gindorff and Austin Davis combined efforts on the mound for a one-hit shutout.

Isle 0 1 9

Crosby-Ironton 6 3 2

WP: Austin Davis. LP: Kaehn. 2B: C-I-Nate Williams. Overall: C-I 3-4. Next: C-I at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Monday (2).

Little Falls 19,

Hutchinson 10

HUTCHINSON—Adam Josephson finished 2-2 with two doubles, six RBIs, and three runs during Class 3A's fifth-ranked Little Falls Flyers' 19-10 win over the Hutchinson Tigers Friday.

Austin Weisz went 3-4 with a double for the Flyers, Derek Poser collected two hits and a double, and AJ Jenks had two hits and a triple for the Flyers who scored 10 runs in the fourth to secure their fourth win.

Little Falls 19 12 4

Hutchinson 10 13 1

WP: Mitch Boros. LP: Austin Dettman. 2B: LF-Austin Weisz, Derek Poser, Adam Josephson (2). 3B: LF-AJ Jenks. Overall: LF 4-2. Next: Little Falls vs. Albany at Avon 5 p.m. Tuesday.

BHV 5, Pillager 2

PILLAGER—Adam Bauch collected two hits including a double for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders who edged the Pillager Huskies 5-2 in Friday's Park Region Conference game.

John McIntire and Josh Bounds also had two hits each for BHV.

Braeden Wangsness went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and Ridge Hunstad also doubled.

BH/Verndale 5 11 0

Pillager 2 6 2

WP: Jackson Wenniger. LP: Chris Ringler. 2B: BHV-Adam Bauch; P-Ridge Hunstad, Braeden Wangsness. Conference: P 3-3, BHV 2-3. Overall: P 4-4, BHV 2-3. Next: New York Mills at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Royalton 6, S-M 4

STAPLES—Brayden Tyrrell went 2-4 with a two-run double and scored a run for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 6-4 non-conference loss to the Royalton Royals Friday.

Isaac Swensrud, Trey Skeesick and Tommy Kossan also finished with two hits apiece for the Cards.

Royalton 6 13 1

Staples-Motley 4 11 2

LP: Trey Skeesick. 2B: SM-Brayden Tyrrell. Overall: SM 1-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Monday (2).

Parkers Prairie 11, WDC 4

WADENA—Noah Ross finished 1-2 with a run during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines' 11-4 Park Region Conference loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers Friday.

Parkers Prairie 11 13 0

Wadena-DC 4 5 3

WP: Levi Arnold. LP: Noah Ross. Conference: WDC 3-3. Overall: WDC 5-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).