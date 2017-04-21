The Pillager girls were fourth and boys fifth while the C-I girls placed fifth and Ranger boys ninth in team competition.

Also posting first-place finishes for the Pequot girls were Chloe Bermel in the 100 dash and 400 run, Karlie Skog (100 hurdles), Britt Kratochvil (high jump), Desera Engholm (shot put) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Engholm was second in the discus and Grace McGuire second in the 400 behind Bermel.

Ben Nelson won the 400 dash and long jump for the Patriot boys. The Patriots' 4x400 relay was also first and Addisoune Harrington was second in pole vault.

Top finisher for the Pillager girls was Julia Johnson, who won pole vault, while the Pillager boys were led by Joshua Lair's second in discus and the 4x200 relay was second.

The C-I boys were led by Trey Jacobs who was second in the 400 dash and triple jump and Kylie Monson who paced the Ranger girls with a second in the triple jump.

Giza wins 3 for S-M

FOLEY—Max Giza won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault for the sixth-place Staples-Motley Cardinals boys Friday at the Foley Invite.

Emmet Anderson finished second in the 3200 run for the Cardinals.

Millie Klefsaas won the 100 hurdles and pole vault and finished second in the 300 hurdles for the seventh-place Staples-Motley girls. Kira Sweeney finished second in the 3200 run for the Cardinals.

For the third-place Pierz girls, Beth-el Algarin won the discus and the Pioneers won the 4x200 relay.

The Pioneer boys finished eighth.

Moore wins 2 for BHV

PERHAM—Samuel Moore won the shot put and discus for the second-place Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders Friday at the Perham Invitational.

James Follmer finished second in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump for the Raiders and Mac Schluttner and Brett Jansen each finished second in their events.

The third-place Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines boys won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and finished second in the 4x400 relay.

Konnor Stueve won the 100 dash for the Wolverines, Jonathan Pantages won high jump and Dacotah Mittag finished second in shot put.

Ellie Miron won the discus and finished second in the 200 dash for the fifth-place Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines girls.

The Wolverine girls finished second in the 4x200 relay and Mikaela Malone was second in the 100 dash.

Erica VanDenheuvel finished second in the 100 hurdles for the sixth-place Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Pirates girls.