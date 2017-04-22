Track and Field: Warriors win 5 events at Sartell meet

The Warriors' Ben Renner led the field with a 23.27 in the 200 dash for the fourth-place boys. The third-place Brainerd girls collected wins from Emma Smith in high jump (5-2) and Cami Harmer in pole vault (10-0).

Smith was second in the triple jump and Lilianna Charlier second in the shot put.

Turning in second-place finishes for the Brainerd boys were Zach Henke in the 110 hurdles, Aden Davis in long jump and Taylor Shelito in high jump.

The boys 4x100 relay (Devan Liebeg, Davis, Will Lundstrom, Tanner Stenglein) and the girls 4x400 (Gabbie Smith, Ally Smith, Jaelyn Kappes, Jazmin Sunderland) finished second.

Boys team scores: 1-Willmar 308, 2-Alexandria 297.5, 3-Sartell 293.5, 4-Brainerd 280

110 hurdles: 1-Jeff Spieker (B) 15.86, 2-Zach Henke (B) 16.35

300 hurdles: 1-Spieker (B) 41.55, 6-Henke 44.41

100 dash: 1-Drew Olson (A) 11.27, 6-Tanner Stenglein (B) 11.77

200 dash: 1-Ben Renner (B) 23.27

400 dash: 1-Ryan Liimatta (W) 54.54, 3-Hunter Turcotte (B) 56.07

800 run: 1-Ryan Frenholz (S) 2:05.83, 4-Grant Kosobud (B) 2:10.72

1600 run: 1-Hudeife Mire (W) 4:42.551, 10-Zach Herrlich (B)5:02.70

3200 run: 1-Alexander Nemeth (S) 9:46.63, 5-Herrlich (B) 11:04.96

4x100 relay: 1-Alexandria 45.19, 2-Brainerd (Devan Liebeg, Aden Davis, Will Lundstrom, Tanner Stenglein) 45.82

4x200 relay: 1-Alexandria 1:34.53, 3-Brainerd (Dalton Hamre, Zach Henke, Jeff Spieker, Ben Renner) 1:36.42

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 3:33.81, 3-Brainerd (Ben Renner, Sam Nesheim, Grant Kosobud, Hunter Turcotte) 3:37.90

4x800 relay: 1-Sartell 8:20.12, 5-Brainerd (Maxim Osborne) Andrew Wasniewski, Nick Porisch, Evan Heittola) 9:26.64

Shot put: 1-Daniel Ufearo (S) 53-8, 4-Greg Rider (B) 47-8.5

Discus: 1-Bryce Ludwig (A) 163-6, 5-Rider (B) 146-1

Long jump: 1-Preston Buechler (A) 19-8, 2-Aden Davis (B) 18-10, 3-Devan Liebeg (B) 18-7.7

Triple jump: 1-Josh Kietzmann (A) 40-3.5, 4-Connor Powers (B) 37-10.5

High jump: 1-Jacob Minnick (W) 6-0, 2-Taylor Shelito (B) 5-10

Pole vault: 1-Nathan Lusty (A) 10-6, 5-Ethan Hebert (B) 10-0

Girls team scores: 1-Alexandria 384, 2-Willmar 345, 3-Brainerd 224, 4-Sartell 223

100 hurdles: 1-Kaye Paschka (A) 15.95

300 hurdles: 1-Syri Williams (A) 48.16

100 dash: 1-Kelby Olson-Rodel (A) 12.88, 10-Ellie Selisker 13.96

200 dash: 1-Olson Rodel (A) 26.80, 13-Molly Rudolph (B) 29.20

400 dash: 1-Erica Schramm (W) 1:00.36, 10-Gina Wasniewski (B) 1:08.75

800 run: 1-Sophie Schmitz (W) 2:27.49, 4-Regan McElfresh (B) 2:33.91

1600 run: 1-Jessa Hanson (W) 5:17.66, 3-Meritt Miller (B) 5:22.61

3200 run: 1-Jessa Hanson (W) 11:29.86, 6-Meritt Miller (B) 12:12.54, 7-Emily Rugloski (B) 12:57.28

4x100 relay: 1-Willmar 53.66, 3-Brainerd (Kim Hall, Camille Harmer, Ellie Selisker, Molly Rudolph) 54.61

4x200 relay: 1-Alexandria 1:47.71, 3-Brainerd (Kayla Deason, Ally Smith, Jaelyn Kappes, Jazmin Sunderland) 1:50.75

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 4:10.61, 2-Brainerd (Gabbie Smith, Ally Smith, Kappes, Sunderland) 4:15.56

4x800 relay: 1- Willmar 10:00.53, 3-Brainerd (M. Selisker, Emily Rugloski, Carson Blegen, Lily Schaeffer) 10:35.17

Shot put: 1-McKenzie Duwenhoegger (A) 40-9.5, 3-Lilianna Charlier (B) 38-2

Discus: 1-M. Duwenhoegger (A) 127-2, 5-Amanda Cook 95-6

Long jump: 1-JeAnna Miller (A) 16-5, 5-Jaelyn Kappes (B) 15-9

Triple jump: 1-Kaye Paschka (A) 34-6, 2-Emma Smith (B) 34-2

High jump: 1-Smith (B) 5-2

Pole vault: 1-Cami Harmer (B) 10-0

Next: Bemidji, Fergus Falls, Moorhead at Brainerd Quadrangular 4 p.m. Tuesday.