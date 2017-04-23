Stock Car Racing: Youth is served at North Central Speedway

The 17-race regular season starts Saturday at NCS. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for ages 7-17. Kids 6 and under are free. Tailgate parking on the backstretch is a popular option with adults $15 and $7 for ages 7-17. Vehicle parking is $15 per spot and food and beverages are allowed on the backstretch only.

Two veteran drivers were also champions last year. David Siercks won the Northern Sport Modified class and Dean Blanchard Jr. was the Mod 4 champion.

Six classes will run on each of the regular racing nights.

The Sport Compact class represents mostly the youngest drivers at the track, or drivers that are relatively new to the sport. Yamry took the championship last year, but he was challenged by Derek Stanoch all year.

Young Jr. was champion in the Hobby Stock class which combined the Street and Pure Stock classes when the track switched from Wissota to International Motor Contest Association racing. This class was one of the most competitive each night with David Dosh, Tom Anderson, Austin Niemeyer, and Chris Seidel battling for the top spot.

Siercks held off the brother and sister tandem of Ashley and Brandon Mehrwerth in a class that normally has one of the largest car counts each week. Kendall and Aaron Johnson, both just out of high school, challenged veteran drivers in the Modified class with Kendall emerging with the championship.

Blanchard Jr. won his first career race, and a track championship last year, in the Mod 4 class. Rod Berg is one of the young drivers to watch. Abby Garin, who scored a heat win late in the season, is looking for her first feature win.

Of the championship drivers in 2016, Dylan Nelson may have had the most top five finishes of any driver. He defeated a field that included Seth Kramer and Jake Goetze who bring experience to the field.

Along with the points competition will be a few specials that fans won't want to miss. Those events include the World of Outlaws July 15 and the Mighty Axe Nationals during Labor Day weekend.

Kids night is also back May 20. Cub Foods Brainerd night will be June 10. Back to school backpack night is Aug. 26.