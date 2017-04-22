Blues oust Wild on Paajarvi OT goal

As soon as the postseason started, a new display emerged a couple of feet to the right, with 16 open slots. It makes sense because, well, a team needs 16 wins to earn the right to hoist the Stanley Cup.

That portion of the wall will finish the postseason with only one puck hanging up, as the Wild won one game in the best-of-seven series with the St. Louis Blues, bowing out with a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

That marks the fifth season in a row the Wild have made it to the postseason only to be ousted ahead of schedule

“I’m sick of it,” center Erik Haula said. “We are all sick of it. You can say this or that or whatever. I’m just so pissed off. … It’s just hard to put it into context right now.”

Blues winger Magnus Paajarvi netted the game-winning goal at 9:42 into overtime to spurn the Wild, and there might not have been a more fitting way for the best-of-seven series to end.

Although the Wild dominated play for most of Game 5 — as they dominated play for most of the best-of-seven series — they couldn’t cash in when it mattered most.

“It’s tough to process right now,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “To play the way that we played, I felt like we deserved better. Obviously, the results weren’t there. It’s a game of results.”

So ends a storybook season for the Wild that featured the most points in franchise history (106) in Year 1 of the Bruce Boudreau era.

That was in the regular season, though, and the Wild never got rolling in the postseason, dropping the opening three games of the Western Conference quarterfinals and never finding a way to recover.

“That’s kind of the last thing to think about was how good our regular season was,” winger Zach Parise said. “It’s a disappointing finish to the season.”

It’s a disappointing finish because the Wild had what seemed like realistic Stanley Cup goals even a couple of weeks ago before losing to the Blues in five games.

Blues goaltender Jake Allen was the story of the series finishing 175 saves on 183 shots. He stole Game 1 of the best-of-seven series with a 51-save gem and carried that through the rest of the way.

“It would’ve been a different series, I think, if we could’ve found a way, obviously, to get one of the first two (games),” Suter said. “I thought we outplayed them in Game 1 and weren’t able to find the back of the net. It was tough to get that momentum back.”

While Allen was the story, Paajarvi was the hero, scoring his goal in overtime of Game 5 after the Wild twice overcame two-goal deficits to force the extra session.

That comeback was necessary because of an absolutely inexcusable start for the Wild in an elimination game as the Blues were better in every facet en route to goals from Vladimir Tarasenko — his first goal of the postseason — and Alexander Steen to take a commanding two-goal lead.

“You’d liked to have come out and play with a lead,” Boudreau said. “We just couldn’t match their pace at the beginning (of the game).”

That haymaker from the Blues finally woke the Wild up and late in the first period. Suter cut the deficit in half with a rare slap shot on the power play.

It was much of the same in the second period as the Wild dominated possession yet were unable to score on the Blues. Meanwhile, a scary moment occurred late in the second period when Eric Staal went crashing headfirst into the boards. He left the game with help from his teammates and was taken to Regions Hospital for further observation.

Paul Stastny, playing in his first game in more than a month, scored on a rebound to make it a two-goal game again early in third period before the Wild staged a furious comeback to save their season at least for a little while longer.

After a goal from Martin Hanzal was waved off because of goaltender interference, Mikko Koivu wouldn’t be denied shortly after that, scoring his first goal in 22 games to make it a one-goal game.

That set the stage for Jason Zucker who tied the score with five minutes left to send the game into overtime.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Paajarvi netted the game-winner in overtime to send the Blues to the second round and send the Wild to the offseason much earlier than expected.

“It’s tough to handle,” Parise said. “None of us expected this. It’s going to be a long offseason.”

