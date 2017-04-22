Wild couldn't produce in playoffs

He watched his teammates file out, the 2016-17 campaign over, then sat at his corner locker, shoulder pads and breezers still on while teammates undressed and exited for a final time.

A regular season better than any other in St. Paul had ended because a team that prided itself on even strength production produced little of it in the playoffs, managing only four 5-on-5 goals in the entire series.

"What is this, five years in a row?" Haula said, evoking memories of playoffs past. "I'm sick of it. We're all sick of it."

This team offered hopes of its first deep playoff run since 2003 by dominating teams for six months with a suffocating even strength system that helped yield the league's second most goals.

But in the five games that mattered most, the Wild's best production came from a power play that produced three tallies — eight goals total for the Wild in five contests — while their even strength game created shots aplenty without the goal production to match.

How was it that could happen?

"Seriously?" Bruce Boudreau asked, flummoxed that anyone would question his team's four 5-on-5 goals. "I mean, we averaged 40 shots on goal per game. Their goalie obviously was pretty good."

While Blues netminder Jake Allen turned aside the Wild's numerous shots, including 38 in the Game 5 loss, Allen's teammates in front of him routinely found ways to score in tight games in a fashion the Wild never seemed able.

Even Saturday afternoon, the Wild controlled play for much of the game following a slow start that led to an early 2-0 Blues lead.

But while the Wild buzzed and cycled and possessed the puck, they still never held a lead and struggled to finish any of their chances.

The Blues, meanwhile, chased the puck for most of overtime until a simple dump-in yielded Magnus Paajarvi's game-winner on the Blues' eighth shot in the last 30 minutes of hockey.

"We had our chances and we were close, but not enough," Wild captain Mikko Koivu said. "Somehow they always got that winning goal or that lead, and they were able to hold onto it for the most part."

Even with Mike Yeo's revenge on his old team and even with Allen's performance, this first round defeat for the Wild will be remembered for their inability to bury their chances.

The Wild outshot the Blues 154-119 over the five games, and at even strength attempted 76 more shots than St. Louis.

"It was tough," said Jason Zucker, who scored the Wild's lone even-strength goal Saturday, which tied the game at 3-3 with 5:01 remaining in regulation. "They defended hard, and they've got big, strong 'D.' They all move pretty well. We battled but they're a good defensive team, so we didn't do a good enough job getting those 5-on-5 chances. That was a lot of it."

For years, the Wild have pushed for forward depth in the absence of a true scorer like the Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, who netted the game's first goal, an even-strength tally.

This season, with 106 regular-season points to show for it, the Wild praised their forwards as one of the deepest units in the league, bolstered by the addition of Martin Hanzal at the trade deadline.

But in the postseason, that unit yielded ample shots and few goals.

"It's a best of seven series and if you get through, you deserve it, so I'm not going to take anything away from them," Koivu said. "But I thought we outshot them, and (had more) scoring chances. I'm not a big stat guy, but I thought we had the momentum there for the most part, and it seemed like they had that one chance and they put it in."