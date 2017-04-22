The Wild didn't get the job done

In the NHL playoffs, you do it or you don't. Nobody cares why or why not. The regular season in nothing more than an 82-game exhibition tour. There is only one time of year when it counts.

"What matters is the playoffs, and we didn't win," Jason Zucker said.

The Wild didn't get it done. Save the excuses. Nobody cares.

"They weren't the better team, but they won four games," Bruce Boudreau said after his Wild bit the dust in Game 5.

That's bull. The team that advances to the next round is the better team. That's all there is to it. The official motto of the playoffs is: Whatever it takes. That could be aboveboard. It could be down and dirty. It doesn't matter. Just get the job done.

There is no high moral road in the playoffs. There is only the road to the Stanley Cup.

As for why the Wild lost in five to a team that it was heavily favored to squash, well, that's the mystery. To say, "That's hockey, eh?" doesn't cut it. To zero in on any one factor, such as Blues goalie Jake Allen, who has been in the Wild's heads so long he is receiving his mail there, isn't satisfactory.

"We didn't see us getting knocked out in the first round," Charlie Coyle noted.

Nobody did.

The Blues were gritty, determined and opportunistic. They dominated the high-traffic areas. If you are looking for a tangible reason for the Wild's failure, look no further. The Blues controlled the area in front of both goaltenders. The rest came from within. Whatever it took, the Blues did the job. A team doesn't need 50 shots on goal when it can win taking 25.

"We had our chances and we were close, but not enough," Mikko Koivu said. "Somehow, they always got that winning goal or that lead."

Bingo. Somehow they did. The Blues played hard, just like the Wild, but they willed the victories to materialize. They were on the verge of collapse after giving up two third-period goals and careening into overtime. Yet they got one good scoring chance in OT and made it count.

Trailing three games to nothing, the Wild walked the ledge and came away with a victory in St. Louis. Trailing 3-1 midway through the third period of Game 5, the Wild delivered two goals to send the game into overtime. It was the type of contest that takes years off viewers' lives.

There were spill and chills and enough "oh my God" plays to cover two months of the regular season. And it was all ratcheted up even higher with the win or go home stakes on display at Xcel.

As always, the game was rugged. In the playoffs, the referees swallow their whistles when it comes to the rough stuff. Pushing and shoving after the whistle is expected. It's even encouraged as it makes for great television ads. If a player doesn't impede play with a hook or hold, he can get away with most anything this side of murder. It's always been that way and it is all understood before we even get started.

Rough up the team's star, deliver a questionable hit, take more than three strides to run a guy ... Whatever it takes. You either get the job done or you don't. Nobody wants to hear about anything else. Turtles are for the neighborhood pond and the NHL regular season. In the playoffs, the rule is simple: Man up.

In the end, the Wild did not have what it took. Exactly what they are missing remains the billion-dollar question.

"That's a good question," Zach Parise said. "I don't know. That's a tough question to answer. I don't know."

"I felt like we deserved better," Ryan Suter said.

No, you didn't. In the playoffs, you get what you deserve over the course of a full series.

Well, all that's left is the offseason hand-wringing. This clearly was the most disappointing Wild postseason of all. Don't wonder what the Wild did wrong. Focus on what the Blues did right. And hope maybe some of it rubbed off by accident.