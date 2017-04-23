Hicks' five RBIs help power Tigers past Twins

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer settled in after a rough first inning to get the win.

Victor Martinez and Jim Adduci each had three hits and two RBIs for Detroit, which is without three regular starters from its lineup but came back to win the final two games and take the series after losing four straight games.

Alex Avila added a two-run homer for the Tigers.

Fulmer (2-1) surrendered one run and three hits in the first inning, but he finished seven strong innings and retired 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. The only hit he allowed after the first inning was an Eddie Rosario solo homer leading off the fifth.

Fulmer struck out seven batters to beat Minnesota for the second time this season.

Kyle Gibson (0-3) was hammered by Detroit, giving up seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The defense wasn't kind to Gibson. Left fielder Danny Santana dropped a fly ball for an error. Third baseman Miguel Sano had two hard grounders glance off his glove for hits and Brian Dozier couldn't corral another hard-hit ball at second base.

Typifying the sloppy day for the Twins, the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning despite striking out four times. Hicks led off the inning with a single off reliever Michael Tonkin, who followed by walking Andrew Romine.

Tonkin recovered to strike out the next three hitters, but catcher Jason Castro couldn't stop the third strike. Castro retreated for the passed ball and then threw wildly to first base for an error. Hicks and Romine scored on the play and Castellanos made his way to second. He scored on a double by Martinez.

It was the first extra-base hit of the season for Martinez.

Detroit scored five times in the third. Adduci had a two-run double and Hicks followed with a two-run single.

Adduci didn't arrive to the park until about 90 minutes before the game. He was called up from Triple-A Toledo with outfielder JaCoby Jones going on the disabled list with a laceration of his lip from being hit in the face by a pitch a day earlier.

Hicks was added from Toledo on Saturday after Miguel Cabrera went on the disabled list with a right groin strain.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer for Minnesota in the eighth. The Twins lost for the sixth time in seven games and went 2-8 during the 10-game homestand.

Twins catcher Chris Gimenez came in to pitch and got the final out of the top of the ninth after reliever Ryan Pressly allowed Hicks' three-run homer.

NOTES: Minnesota recalled 1B Kennys Vargas and LHP Buddy Boshers before the game. The team had optioned LHP Adalberto Mejia, Saturday's starter, and placed RHP Justin Haley on the disabled list. They were the first roster moves of the season for the Twins. ... The Tigers have homered in 17 of their 18 games this season. ... Detroit has won seven of the last nine games against Minnesota. The Tigers have won 11 of the past 12 games between the teams in Minnesota. ... Detroit returns home for a series against Seattle starting Tuesday. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-1, 5.94 ERA) will start for the Tigers against RHP Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65). ... The Twins travel to Texas and will start RHP Phil Hughes (2-1, 5.40) on Monday. The Rangers have LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 3.60) starting.