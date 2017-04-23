Chappell birdies final hole to take Texas Open

The victory was the first on the PGA Tour for Chappell in 180 starts. He's finished second six times — including this event in 2011 — and has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs six consecutive years. Chappell finished eighth in the FedExCup last season and tied for second in the Tour Championship.

Chappell, who shot a 4-under 68 in the final round, led by two strokes after a birdie on the par-5 15th but gave back a shot when he bogeyed the par-4 15th after finding the bunker to the left of the putting surface on his approach. After parring Nos. 16 and 17, Chappell played it conservatively on the par-5 18th, opting to wedge to easy birdie range to set up his winning putt.

Chappell obviously slept well with his name alone atop the leaderboard after 54 holes even though it was the first time he held an outright lead through three rounds on the PGA Tour.

Koepka had a four-foot putt to tie Chappell for the lead on the par-5 14th but missed and another on the par-3 16th that hung on the lip of the hole and would not fall. He also missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the drivable par-4 17th. He finally grabbed a share of the lead on the par-5 18th, after nailing his third shot to within five feet and sinking a birdie putt to finish off his round of 65.

Kevin Tway (69) and Tony Finau (69), the second-round co-leader this week, finished tied for third at 279, with Australia's Aaron Baddeley (68) fifth at 280. Then came Sung Kang of South Korea (68), Cameron Smith of Australia (71), Brian Gay (70 and Ryan Palmer (71) at 281.

Brendan Grace (73), the first-round leader, finished at 282 along with Camilo Villegas of Columbia (70) and second-round co-leader Bud Cauley (72).

Finau made a late charge with four birdies over a five-hole stretch beginning on the par-4 12th and was at 10-under, just one off the lead heading to the 17th. But on the 18th, he hit his drive right of the fairway into a cactus, blasted his second shot to 190 yards of the hole and ended up short and in the stream that fronts the green on his approach, ending his chance to chase down Chappell and Koepka.

NOTES: There have not been multiple leaders at the Valero Texas Open after 54 holes since 1993 when Jay Haas, Bob Lohr, Tom Lehman and Dan Forsman shared the lead at Oak Hills. Haas would go on to win on the second playoff hole against Lohr. ... Of the 76 players who made the cut, no one managed to post a bogey-free score in round three, which was played in cool and bluster conditions. It was just the fifth round of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season in which every player had at least one bogey. ... The last seven Valero Texas Open champions have gained nearly a shot per round in strokes gained off the tee (+0.864). In addition, five of the last seven champions have ranked inside of the top 10 for SG: Off-the-Tee and six of the last seven have averaged over 295 yards in driving distance. ... Since the tournament moved to TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in 2010, five of the last eight third-round leaders/co-leaders of the Valero Texas Open (including Chappell) have held on for the win.