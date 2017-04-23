Ousted in five games in the Western Conference quarterfinals? This wasn't part of the plan.

As players filed out one by one, heads buried into their chests, the harsh reality started to set in that a memorable regular season — the best in franchise history, in fact — paved the way for yet another forgettable postseason.

"You're going to remember getting knocked out in five games," veteran winger Zach Parise said with a blank stare.

When asked if he thinks the window is closing on this version of the Wild, captain Mikko Koivu responded, "No. Not at all."

In the coming days the Wild will return to the Xcel Energy Center one last time to clean out their lockers before parting ways until October.

In the meantime, it will be a monumental offseason for general manager Chuck Fletcher and Co.

Some of the core pieces on the team will soon be exiting their prime. Other core pieces are in line for a big pay day. Then there's the looming NHL Expansion Draft.

It raises the question: What's next for the Wild?

"Well, I mean it's tough business," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "It's tough to win. That's why there's only a certain amount of teams that have won in the last 20 years. I'm sure the management crew will get together and hopefully go through what we had, and see what we need, and go at it for the future."

Here are a few things the Wild should focus on this offseason:

The new deal(s)

Perhaps the most-pressing issue on hand this offseason is finding a way to lock up wingers Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter — both restricted free agents — long term.

While neither player performed up to standard in the postseason — Granlund had no goals and two assists and Niederreiter had no goals and one assist — both players proved themselves as key cogs in the future of the franchise.

Granlund finally started to realize his massive potential, leading the team with 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) and Niederreiter was fourth on the team in scoring with 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists).

Martin Hanzal and Ryan White — acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline — are unrestricted free agents, though it's unlikely either player will be back with the Wild next season.

Backup goaltender?

After the worst season of his NHL career, it's hard to believe that backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper will be back with the Wild next season.

Kuemper was 8-5-3 with a 3.13 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. Because of those less-than-impressive stats, Boudreau lost confidence in him midway through the season, which forced starter Devan Dubnyk into a larger role.

Dubnyk started 65 games during the regular season and appeared to wear down before righting the ship for the postseason..

That high volume of starts actually marked the second-most starts Boudreau has ever had a starting goaltender make in his decade long NHL coaching career. Jonas Hiller made 72 starts for the Anaheim Ducks during the 2011-12, though those numbers are a little skewed because Boudreau took over midseason.

Boudreau traditionally likes to keep his starting goaltender between 50 and 55 starts per season, which means the Wild need to find a competent backup this offseason.

Aside from Dubnyk, veteran Alex Stalock is currently the other goaltender on the roster after signing a two-year contract extension a couple months ago.

That said, the Wild should be on the look out for another goaltender — Ben Bishop and Jonathan Bernier are names that comes to mind — that could split time with Dubnyk next season.

Westward expansion

No matter what, the Wild will lose a quality player this offseason with the NHL Expansion Draft coming up on June 21.

While the Wild can protect seven forwards, three defenseman, and one goaltender, they still have to exposed a good chunk of their current roster. They also must protect players with no-movement clauses in their contracts, per NHL rules.

Koivu, Parise, Suter and winger Jason Pominville have no-movement clauses. Pominville could waive his no-movement clause — the Vegas Golden Knights more than likely wouldn't take the 34-year-old — to open up another forward spot.

Assuming the Wild want to keep Granlund, Niederreiter, best friends Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker, as well as veteran center Eric Staal, that leaves players like center Erik Haula and left winger Chris Stewart, among a handful of others, up for exposure.

In addition to Suter on the back end, the Wild will certainly protect Jared Spurgeon. They then would be forced to pick between Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella to fill the last blue line spot. Thus, it seems like that either Dumba or Scandella will be the one to go.