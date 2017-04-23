Ibarra scores in Minnesota's win over Colorado

Ibarra scored the game's only goal as Minnesota United FC picked up its second victory of its debut Major League Soccer season, a 1-0 result over the Colorado Rapids at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Ibarra scored in the 72nd minute as the Loons (2-4-2) registered points in two consecutive games for the first time this season after picking up a 2-2 draw on the road in Houston last weekend.

The goal, Ibarra's first of the season, came off a Minnesota corner kick. Colorado was unable to clear the chance, and Brazilian midfielder Ibson had a long-range shot come back off the post.

The ball ricocheted nicely for Johan Venegas to connect on a diving header that went right into the middle, and Ibarra converted the ball with a diving header of his own.

With one win through six games, Colorado (1-4-1) remains rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but the Rapids have games in hand on the teams they are chasing.

The game was largely devoid of scoring chances in a very drab first half. Colorado had some attempts at goal, but Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth did what was asked of him every time.

Shuttleworth had to leave last week's 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo with an injury late in the first half and was questionable for Sunday's game.

Minnesota fashioned itself a chance in the 54th minute when Kevin Molino was played in with a ball through the middle, and his initial shot was saved by Colorado goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

MacMath couldn't hold the ball, but it was cleared right before Minnesota's Christian Ramirez desperately lunged to try to force the ball over the line.

Colorado's best chance of the second half came when Dominique Badji was on the end of a cross from the right side in the 61st minute. Minnesota's marking was nowhere to be found, and Badji was just a few yards out from goal, but his first-time shot came off the underside of the crossbar.