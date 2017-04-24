Area Boys Golf: S-M's Erholtz continues to go low
PERHAM—Beck Erholtz continued his solid play as he shot a 77 in Saturday's Perham Invite.
Tyler Helling followed with an 81 and Finn Erholtz posted a 92. Jack Bendson's 101 rounded out Staples-Motley's 351.
Alexandria won the event with a 303.
Team winner: Alexandria 303
Staples-Motley results: Beck Erholtz 77, Tyler Helling 81, Finn Erholtz 92, Jack Benson 101, Alex Giza 110, Jack Adamietz 122
Next: Staples-Motley in Presection 6-2A at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell 9:30 p.m. Monday.