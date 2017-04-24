Area Softball: PR-B finishes 2-1
PARK RAPIDS—Miah Hansen went 2-2 with four runs, five RBIs, and a home run in the Pine River-Backus Tigers 12-2 win over Ada-Borup in Game Two at the Park Rapids Invite Saturday.
Baily Wynn went 3-4 and tallied three runs and three stolen bases in Game Two, Brandi McAllister was 2-2 with a run and two RBIs, and Jada Olivier went 2-2 with a run and an RBI.
McAllister finished 3-4 with two runs and an RBI in the Tigers' 7-4 Game Three win over Wauben/Mahnomen, Olivier was 2-4 with two runs and Avery Trout was 2-4 with two RBIs.
Emma Mills recorded an RBI during Pine River-Backus' Game One loss to Lake of the Woods 5-4.
Game One
Lake of the Woods 5 8 2
Pine River-Backus 4 3 5
LP: Miah Hansen.
Game Two
(6 innings)
Ada-Borup 2 5 1
Pine River-B 12 12 3
WP: Miah Hansen. HR: PRB-Miah Hansen.
Game Three
Mahnomen/Waubun 4 4 4
Pine River-Backus 7 9 3
WP: Jade Olivier. Overall: PRB 6-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Kelliher/Northome 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Pequot 1-2
FRAZEE—Bre Sewall totalled 5-of-8 from the plate with a double, a home run, two runs and four RBIs during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 1-2 finish in Saturday's Frazee tournament.
The Patriots defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 11-0 in Game One, Cassandra Haman hit a double.
Karlie Trottier went 2-4 with two runs and one RBI in the Patriots' 9-6 loss to Warroad in Game Two.
Alex Kotaska and Taya Salminen each recorded a double and an RBI in Pequot Lakes' 9-4 loss to East Grand Forks in Game Three.
Game One
Walker-HA 0 1 1
Pequot Lakes 11 9 0
WP: Taya Salminen. 2B: PL-Cassandra Haman. HR: PL-Bre Sewall.
Game Two
(8 innings)
Warroad 9 16 1
Pequot Lakes 6 7 3
WP: Georgia Nash. LP: Taya Salminen. 2B: PL-Karlie Trottier, Bre Sewall.
Game Three
East Grand Forks 9 8 1
Pequot Lakes 4 5 5
WP: Megan Boman. LP: Bre Sewall. 2B: PL-Alex Kotaska, Taya Salminen. Overall: PL 5-3. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Detroit Lakes 4 .m. Tuesday (2).
S-M drops 3
FRAZEE—Lisa Kossan finished a combined 9-10 with a double, a home run and three RBIs during the Staples-Motley Cardinals 0-3 day in Saturday's Frazee tournament.
Staples-Motley lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 17-0, to Sebeka 14-8 and 9-8 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Game One
Dilworth-GF 17 13 0
Staples-Motley 0 3 1
WP: Jasmine Hanson. LP: Sarah Kossan.
Game Two
Sebeka 14 9 0
Staples-Motley 8 16 3
WP: Huotari. LP: Sam Schimpp. 2B: SM-Lisa Kossan. HR: SM-Lisa Kossan.
Game Three
Walker-HA 9 7 0
Staples-Motley 8 12 2
LP: S. Kossan. 2B: SM-Allison Cushing, Sarah Kossan. Next: Staples-Motley at Crosby-Ironton 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).