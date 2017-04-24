Area Softball: PR-B finishes 2-1

Baily Wynn went 3-4 and tallied three runs and three stolen bases in Game Two, Brandi McAllister was 2-2 with a run and two RBIs, and Jada Olivier went 2-2 with a run and an RBI.

McAllister finished 3-4 with two runs and an RBI in the Tigers' 7-4 Game Three win over Wauben/Mahnomen, Olivier was 2-4 with two runs and Avery Trout was 2-4 with two RBIs.

Emma Mills recorded an RBI during Pine River-Backus' Game One loss to Lake of the Woods 5-4.

Game One

Lake of the Woods 5 8 2

Pine River-Backus 4 3 5

LP: Miah Hansen.

Game Two

(6 innings)

Ada-Borup 2 5 1

Pine River-B 12 12 3

WP: Miah Hansen. HR: PRB-Miah Hansen.

Game Three

Mahnomen/Waubun 4 4 4

Pine River-Backus 7 9 3

WP: Jade Olivier. Overall: PRB 6-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Kelliher/Northome 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Pequot 1-2

FRAZEE—Bre Sewall totalled 5-of-8 from the plate with a double, a home run, two runs and four RBIs during the Pequot Lakes Patriots 1-2 finish in Saturday's Frazee tournament.

The Patriots defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 11-0 in Game One, Cassandra Haman hit a double.

Karlie Trottier went 2-4 with two runs and one RBI in the Patriots' 9-6 loss to Warroad in Game Two.

Alex Kotaska and Taya Salminen each recorded a double and an RBI in Pequot Lakes' 9-4 loss to East Grand Forks in Game Three.

Game One

Walker-HA 0 1 1

Pequot Lakes 11 9 0

WP: Taya Salminen. 2B: PL-Cassandra Haman. HR: PL-Bre Sewall.

Game Two

(8 innings)

Warroad 9 16 1

Pequot Lakes 6 7 3

WP: Georgia Nash. LP: Taya Salminen. 2B: PL-Karlie Trottier, Bre Sewall.

Game Three

East Grand Forks 9 8 1

Pequot Lakes 4 5 5

WP: Megan Boman. LP: Bre Sewall. 2B: PL-Alex Kotaska, Taya Salminen. Overall: PL 5-3. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Detroit Lakes 4 .m. Tuesday (2).

S-M drops 3

FRAZEE—Lisa Kossan finished a combined 9-10 with a double, a home run and three RBIs during the Staples-Motley Cardinals 0-3 day in Saturday's Frazee tournament.

Staples-Motley lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 17-0, to Sebeka 14-8 and 9-8 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Game One

Dilworth-GF 17 13 0

Staples-Motley 0 3 1

WP: Jasmine Hanson. LP: Sarah Kossan.

Game Two

Sebeka 14 9 0

Staples-Motley 8 16 3

WP: Huotari. LP: Sam Schimpp. 2B: SM-Lisa Kossan. HR: SM-Lisa Kossan.

Game Three

Walker-HA 9 7 0

Staples-Motley 8 12 2

LP: S. Kossan. 2B: SM-Allison Cushing, Sarah Kossan. Next: Staples-Motley at Crosby-Ironton 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).