Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Golf: Warriors' Wallace fourth at Legacy

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:38 p.m.
    Julia Wallace

    EAST GULL LAKE—Brainerd's Julia Wallace fired a fourth-place 83 and a young Staples-Motley Cardinals team finished eighth at Saturday's Cardinal Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

    Wallace finished behind a pair of 77s from Minnewaska teammates Ashlyn Guggisberg and Madi McGinty.

    S-M's Leah Bestland shot 95 and Bo Erholtz shot 97 to pace the Cardinals.

    Crosby-Ironton finished 12th and was led by Annika Severson's 98.

    Team scores: 1-Minnewaska 345, 2-Elk River 355, 3-Alexandria 357, 4-Lac Qui Parle Valley 368, 5-Bemidji 370, 6-Cambridge 390, 7-Hermantown 390, 8-Staples-Motley 391, 9-Moorhead 413, 10-Princeton 418, 11-St. Cloud Cathedral 432, 12-Crosby-Ironton 433, 13-Park Center 448

    Individual medalist: Ashlyn Guggisberg (Minn) 77

    Brainerd results: Julia Wallace 77

    Crosby-Ironton results: Sam Gutzman 101, Anika Severson 98, Anne Fleming 104, Bella Severson 13-, Taylor Bordwell 140

    Staples-Motley results: Alix Peterson 98, Leah Bestland 95, Adriana Dickey 101, Bo Erholtz 97, Ava Schneider 106

    Next: Staples-Motley at Headwaters in Park Rapids 9:30 a.m. Monday.

    Explore related topics:sportsBoys or Girls GolfCrosby-Ironton RangersStaples-Motley CardinalsCragun's Legacy Courses
    Advertisement