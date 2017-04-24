Area Golf: Warriors' Wallace fourth at Legacy

Wallace finished behind a pair of 77s from Minnewaska teammates Ashlyn Guggisberg and Madi McGinty.

S-M's Leah Bestland shot 95 and Bo Erholtz shot 97 to pace the Cardinals.

Crosby-Ironton finished 12th and was led by Annika Severson's 98.

Team scores: 1-Minnewaska 345, 2-Elk River 355, 3-Alexandria 357, 4-Lac Qui Parle Valley 368, 5-Bemidji 370, 6-Cambridge 390, 7-Hermantown 390, 8-Staples-Motley 391, 9-Moorhead 413, 10-Princeton 418, 11-St. Cloud Cathedral 432, 12-Crosby-Ironton 433, 13-Park Center 448

Individual medalist: Ashlyn Guggisberg (Minn) 77

Brainerd results: Julia Wallace 77

Crosby-Ironton results: Sam Gutzman 101, Anika Severson 98, Anne Fleming 104, Bella Severson 13-, Taylor Bordwell 140

Staples-Motley results: Alix Peterson 98, Leah Bestland 95, Adriana Dickey 101, Bo Erholtz 97, Ava Schneider 106

Next: Staples-Motley at Headwaters in Park Rapids 9:30 a.m. Monday.