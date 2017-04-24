Boys Tennis: 3 2nds pace Gobblers
PINE CITY—Joel Fremling and James Much and the No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Hagestuen and David Curtiss finished second at the Pine City Invite Saturday to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to fourth.
Kade Hopperstad placed fourth in singles while Aitkin's No. 2 and 3 doubles teams also finished fourth.
Team scores: 1-Mounds View 48, 2-Pine City 25, 3-Big Lake 21, 4-Aitkin 19, 5-Virginia 17, 6-Shaeffer Academy 16, 7t-Eveleth-Gilbert 7, 7t-Mora 7
Singles
No. 1: Nathan Hagestuen 0-3
No. 2: 2-Joel Fremling 2-1
No. 3: 4-Kade Hopperstad 1-2
No. 4: 2-James Much 2-1
Doubles
No. 1: 2-David Curtiss-Jacob Hagestuen 2-1
No. 2: 4-Tucker Schwartz-Jaren Johnson 1-2
No. 3: 4-Austin Price-Johnny Ryan 1-2
No. 4: 7-Clayton Richardson-Nathan Rom 1-2
Next: Aitkin hosts Grand Rapids 4:30 p.m. Monday.