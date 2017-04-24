Softball: Warriors sweep weekend tourney

Brainerd's Lexi Roby didn't smoke a long ball, but she did finish 6-11 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Kylie Lange did circle the bases as she finished 5-10 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored.

"I thought we played great defense all weekend," said Warriors head coach Shane Jordan. "Our outfield threw runners out at home and at third base and our middle infielders had some great relays. I knew that we were a team who can score runs, but this weekend showed me that we can play really good team defense, too."

Roby opened the tournament by going 2-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-0 victory over St. Paul Como Park.

Jordyn Sullivan struck out nine, walked one and scattered four hits for the victory. Sullivan added a double. Lange and Clare Ceynowa each knocked out home runs. Lange finished 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

In Game Two, Ceynowa blasted a three-run home run and Roby was 3-4 with a double and a run scored lifting Brainerd to a 7-2 win over Edgerton. Lange finished 2-4 with an RBI, two runs and a double.

Jillian Ewald allowed seven hits, two earned runs and one walk over seven innings. She struck out two for the win.

Elaina Christiansen set the table in Game Three as she went 2-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored pushing Brainerd to a 7-5 victory over West Fargo Sheynne.

Richelle Bjork as 2-2 and Sullivan finished 1-2 with a run and an RBI.

From the mound, Sullivan allowed five earned runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out five.

Game One

Como Park 0 4 1

Brainerd 8 11 0

WP: Jordyn Sullivan. 2B: Brd-Lexi Roby, Jordyn Sullivan. 3B: Brd-Roby. HR: Brd-Clare Ceynowa, Kylie Lange.

Game Two

Edgerton/SW Christian2 6 1

Brainerd 7 8 0

WP: Jillian Ewald. LP: . 2B: Brd-Lexi Roby, Kylie Lange. HR: Brd-Clare Ceynowa.

Game Three

West Fargo Sheyenne 5 8 2

Brainerd 7 7 1

WP: Sullivan. 2B: Brd-Lange, Elaina Christiansen. HR: Brd-Christiansen. Overall: Brainerd 4-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sartell 5 p.m. Tuesday.