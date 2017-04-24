It would be a surprise if the Vikings don't take a guard in the first three rounds of this week's draft. They don't currently have a pick in Thursday's first round, so are scheduled to be on the clock Friday with the 48th overall pick.

The Vikings need guards and have one pick in the second round and two in the third.

Guards usually don't go high in the draft. According to Vikings.com, just eight have been selected in the first round and seven in the second round over the past five drafts. Eighteen have been picked in the third round.

Johnson, now the offensive line coach at Duke, started just 18 games while playing for Minnesota from 2005-08. Obviously, the Vikings hope to find a guard who will make more an impact.

They're are set at left guard with Alex Boone, but in February they released Brandon Fusco, the starting right guard last year, and Mike Harris, who started at the spot in 2015. If unable to find a right guard in the draft, they likely will have two options.

They could go with versatile Jeremiah Sirles, or start Nick Easton at center and move Joe Berger, the primary center the past two years, to right guard. At No. 48, the Vikings might have a choice of any guard with the likely exception of Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp, projected as a possible first-round pick.

Most analysts rate Indiana's Dan Feeney as the second-best guard in the draft. Feeney was a regular starter for the Hoosers at right guard, although he also played some right tackle last season because of injuries.

"He was a model of consistency,'' said CBS draft analyst Dane Brugler. "He only allowed two sacks over his entire career.''

Other options include Temple's Dion Dawkins, Pittsburgh's Dorian Johnson, Louisiana State's Ethan Pocic, San Diego State's Nico Siragusa, Utah's Isaac Asiata and Texas A&M's Jermaine Eluemunor.

Dawkins played left tackle in college.

"I like a guy like Dawkins who can play multiple positions,'' said former Vikings safety Corey Chavous, a draft analyst for DraftNasty.com and CBS. "You can move him to guard."

Asiata is the cousin of former Vikings running back Matt Asiata, who remains unsigned as a free agent. The NFL veteran has provided the lineman with plenty of advice.

"He just told me what it means to be an Asiata: To go out and go to work,'' Isaac Asiata said. "All this other stuff, the cameras, the pictures and all that other stuff doesn't matter. ... He just told me to go out and work hard and represent the family name."

Minnesota, which has eight overall picks, is expected to address other needs on the line. It's not a strong year for tackles, but perhaps the Vikings could find a backup for likely starters Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, signed as free agents.

"They're trying to remake that whole offensive line,'' said NFL Network draft analyst Mark Mayock.

