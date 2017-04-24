Area Softball: Litke, Pillager power past W-DC
PILLAGER—Emma Litke went 2-4 with a double and three RBIs during the Pillager Huskies 8-3 Park Region Conference win over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Monday.
Pillager's Kylie Woidyla recorded two RBIs and two runs. Hailea Books scored three runs and Samantha Thomas drove in two RBIs and scored once.
W-DC's Casey Volkmann registered two RBIs and Lila Lohmiller was 2-3 with a run scored.
Wadena-DC 3 5 6
Pillager 8 8 3
WP: Ella Kilchesky. LP: Casey Volkmann. 2B: P-Emma Litke.Conference: WDC 1-6, P 5-2. Overall: WDC 1-8, P 5-2. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2); Pillager at New York Mills 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).
Aitkin 13, Greenway 3
AITKIN—Addie Sanford went 2-4 with a double, four RBIs and one run during the Aitkin Gobblers 13-3 win over the Greenway Raiders Monday.
Aitkin's Corri Sanbeck recorded three RBIs and two runs. Taylor Ehnstrom finished 2-3 with three runs and one RBI. Chandra MacDonald registered a double, two runs and an RBI and Jillian MacDonald scored two runs and drove in another.
Greenway 3 4 6
Aitkin 13 12 1
(6 innings)
WP: C Sanbeck. LP: C Vekich. 2B: A-Addie Sanford, Chandra MacDonald. 3B: A-A Abby Bobenmoyer. Overall: A 5-2. Next: East Central at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Albany 14, Little Falls 3
LITTLE FALLS—Angela Meschke finished 2-2 with a triple, two RBIs and one run during the Little Falls Flyers 14-3 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Monday.
Class 2A's Huskies improved to 8-0 overall, while the Flyers fell to 1-4.
Albany 14 17 1
Little Falls 3 5 12
WP: Courtney Buerman. LP: Kali Mammenga. 3B: LF-Angela Meschke. Conference: LF 1-2. Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls at Zimmerman 5 p.m. Tuesday.