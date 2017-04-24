Area Softball: Litke, Pillager power past W-DC

Pillager's Kylie Woidyla recorded two RBIs and two runs. Hailea Books scored three runs and Samantha Thomas drove in two RBIs and scored once.

W-DC's Casey Volkmann registered two RBIs and Lila Lohmiller was 2-3 with a run scored.

Wadena-DC 3 5 6

Pillager 8 8 3

WP: Ella Kilchesky. LP: Casey Volkmann. 2B: P-Emma Litke.Conference: WDC 1-6, P 5-2. Overall: WDC 1-8, P 5-2. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 4 p.m. Tuesday (2); Pillager at New York Mills 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Aitkin 13, Greenway 3

AITKIN—Addie Sanford went 2-4 with a double, four RBIs and one run during the Aitkin Gobblers 13-3 win over the Greenway Raiders Monday.

Aitkin's Corri Sanbeck recorded three RBIs and two runs. Taylor Ehnstrom finished 2-3 with three runs and one RBI. Chandra MacDonald registered a double, two runs and an RBI and Jillian MacDonald scored two runs and drove in another.

Greenway 3 4 6

Aitkin 13 12 1

(6 innings)

WP: C Sanbeck. LP: C Vekich. 2B: A-Addie Sanford, Chandra MacDonald. 3B: A-A Abby Bobenmoyer. Overall: A 5-2. Next: East Central at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Albany 14, Little Falls 3

LITTLE FALLS—Angela Meschke finished 2-2 with a triple, two RBIs and one run during the Little Falls Flyers 14-3 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Monday.

Class 2A's Huskies improved to 8-0 overall, while the Flyers fell to 1-4.

Albany 14 17 1

Little Falls 3 5 12

WP: Courtney Buerman. LP: Kali Mammenga. 3B: LF-Angela Meschke. Conference: LF 1-2. Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls at Zimmerman 5 p.m. Tuesday.