Area Boys Golf: Cards finish 5th in presection
SARTELL—Finn Erholtz posted a 13th-place 88 and Tyler Helling was one stroke back to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to fifth in Monday's Presection 6-2A meet at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.
Beck Erholtz shot 91 and Jack Benson 92 for the Cardinals 360.
Dakota Joslin also shot 91 to pace the Little Falls Flyers to seventh place. Max Dempsy carded a 93 and Ethan Ballou a 95.
Pierz placed 10th with Brandon Funk's 94 leading the way. Alex Poster shot 98.
Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 335, 2-Becker 341, 3-Sauk Centre 353, 4-Melrose 358, 5-Staples-Motley 360, 6-Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 368, 7-Little Falls 379, 8-Milaca 389, 9-Albany 391, 10-Pierz 397, 11-Foley 408, 12-Zimmerman 423, 13-Osakis 432, 14-Paynesville 488
Individual medalist: Alex Stanz (Becker) 78
Little Falls results: Ethan Ballou 95, Dakota Jaslin 91, Mario Filippi 103, Aaron Sanoski 100, Max Dempsey 93, Adam Beack 104
Pierz results: Alex Poster 98, Alex Wilson 107, Nick Scholl 104, Brandon Funk 94, Logan Herold 101, Tony Skiba 122
Staples-Motley results: Beck Erholtz 91, Tyler Helling 89, Finn Erholtz 88, Jack Benson 92, Alex Giza 17, Jack Adamietz 113
Next: Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference Meet at Spring Brook Golf Course, Mora 5 p.m. Tuesday; Pierz in Central Minnesota Conference meet at Kimball Golf Course 4:15 p.m. Thursday; Staples-Motley at United North Central Invite at Blueberry Pines Golf Club, Menahga 10 a.m. Friday.
Huskies place 2nd
EAST GULL LAKE—Brady Enneking finished fourth with an 86 for the second-place Pillager Huskies in Monday's Pillager Husky Invite at Cragun's Legacy Courses.
Jacob Lewis shot a 97 and Isaac Thomsen carded a 99 for the Huskies.
Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 328, 2-Pillager 384, 3-Ratsey 404
Individual medalist: Jackson Nyhus (OTC) 80
Pillager results: 4-Brady Enneking 86, Jacob Lewis 97, Isaac Thomsen 99, Damian Fink 102, Chase Muller 104, Ben Koel 118
Next: Pillager at Thumper Pond May 2.