Area Baseball: Rangers sweep Cardinals

C-I's Noah Gindorff smashed a double and a triple to finish 3-4 with three RBIs and two runs in Game One. Jake Larson was 2-4 with two runs and Eli Winegarner was 2-4 with two RBIs. Matt Stangel also drove in two runs and Austin Davis pitched a two-hit victory. He struck out eight.

Jonathan Jacobson pitched the one-hit victory in Game Two. He struck out four.

Gindorff finished 2-3 with an RBI and two runs. Stangel and Davies each drove in two runs.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 6 11 1

Staples-Motley 1 2 2

WP: Austin Davis. LP: James Ehresman. 2B: CI-Noah Gindorff. 3B: CI-Gindorff.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 6 8 3

Staples-Motley 1 1 2

WP: John Jacobson. LP: Isaac Swendsrud. Conference: C-I 2-4, SM 0-2. Overall: C-I 5-4, SM 1-6. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Osakis 10, Pequot Lakes 5

PEQUOT LAKES—Austin Meister led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with a double, two RBIs and one run in a 10-5 loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Monday.

Zach Sjoblad tallied a double, a run and one RBI for the Patriots.

Osakis 10 8 2

Pequot Lakes 5 8 5

WP: Logan Hartshorn. LP: Deven Psyck. 2B: PL-Zach Sjoblad, Austin Meister. Overall: PL 5-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

PR-Backus 17, Laporte 4

PINE RIVER—Brenden Fenstermaker registered two doubles, four RBIs and two runs during the Pine River-Backus Tigers 17-4 Northland Conference victory over the Laporte Wildcats Monday.

PR-B's Nick Ackerman recorded three doubles, two RBIs and three runs. Joe Davidson drove in two and scored three times. Leighton Kangas finished with four RBIs and one run. Brandon Wolske tallied a double, two RBIs and a run and Timmy Bardeaux hit a double to go with one RBI and two runs.

Laporte 4 5 1

PR-Backus 17 16 1

WP: Zach Tulenchik. LP: Riley Kline. 2B: PR-Brandon Wolske, Brenden Fenstermaker (2), Nick Ackerman (3), Timmy Bardeaux. Conference: PRB 1-0. Overall: PRB 2-3. Next: Cass Lake-Bena at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.