All-Sports Banquet: 'What a night'

That was his reaction after he and Allyson Smith were named the Brainerd Warrior Athletes of the Year before a crowd of more than 600 in the Brainerd High School gym.

Smith became the fifth member of Pat and Shirley Smith's family to be selected a Warrior Athlete of the Year. Her uncle, Sandy, was male athlete of the year in 1986. Her cousins Samantha (2009) and Madison (2010) were female athletes of the year. Her brother Cole was the male athlete of the year in 2014.

Smith earned 13 letters participating in soccer, hockey and track and field. She is a 3-time team captain and 6-time team most valuable athlete. She has earned scholar all-conference on multiple occasions. She was a Brainerd Dispatch Scholar Athlete and earned seven all-conference selections.

Ally said it was "pretty cool" to be the fifth member of her family to receive the award.

"It's such an honor to represent Brainerd athletics," she said. "A lot of my family has gotten it. It's an honor to keep the roll going."

Smith thought she had a shot to earn the honor, but she wasn't getting overconfident.

"There are so many good athletes in Brainerd," she said. "I was going to be happy for whoever got it. It's such an honor to get it and to represent them."

Smith, who has signed to play soccer at Bemidji State University next fall, said it was difficult to explain what being a Warrior athlete means.

"We're such a family in different sports," she said. "Everyone comes together, everyone cheers for each other. We have everyone's best interest in our hearts. It's unbelievable to be part of the (Warrior) family."

Kubesh top male

Kubesh has earned five letters in wrestling and baseball. He is a captain and 3-time all-conference selection who also has received all-conference honorable mention. He was a 2-time state participant in wrestling and was voted wrestling MVP.

He was voted the hardest-working member of one of his teams four times.

Kubesh said shocked and surprised was a good way to describe his emotions after receiving the honor.

"Normally it goes to a 3-sport athlete," he said. "I was a 2-sport athlete this year. I don't know. It just worked out for me I guess."

Kubesh, who will enroll at Concordia College in Moorhead next fall and wrestle for the Cobbers, believed all the hard work, practice and commitment led to him being honored Monday.

"And the weight room definitely helped me get to the next level," he said. "(Being a Warrior was) just the experiences with my teammates, the road trips and all the other experiences."