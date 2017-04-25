Peterson agrees to terms with Saints, who open at Minnesota

Peterson, 32, confirmed that the signing was finalized on Monday.

"I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit."

According to ESPN, Peterson's deal is a one-year deal with a one-year option. He will receive $1 million in guaranteed salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus in 2017. He is owed $3.5 million in 2018, none of which is guaranteed.

The maximum Peterson could receive with incentives is $8.25 million.

Peterson's 2017 option was not picked up by the Vikings on Feb. 28 after he spent his first 10 seasons in Minnesota, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (11,747) and touchdowns (97).

In 2016, Peterson was limited to 72 yards on 37 carries in just three games. He missed 13 games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Peterson also had a mild LCL sprain in his right knee.