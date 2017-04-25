The signing sets up an interesting Week 1 matchup as the Vikings host New Orleans on Monday night, Sept. 11, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The former Vikings star was the 2012 NFL MVP. His career with Minnesota finishes with 11,747 rushing yards, 16th in NFL history.

""I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson, in a story published on ESPN.com "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit. Additionally, my wife and family added their confirmation with the same feelings.