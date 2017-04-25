Search
    Peterson tells ESPN he'll sign with Saints, who open at Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:34 a.m.
    NFL running back Adrian Peterson signs autographs for fans during the spring game April 8 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mark D. Smith / USA TODAY Sports

    NEW ORLEANS—Free agent running back Adrian Peterson says he will sign a two-year contract, with the second year an option, with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.

    The signing sets up an interesting Week 1 matchup as the Vikings host New Orleans on Monday night, Sept. 11, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

    The former Vikings star was the 2012 NFL MVP. His career with Minnesota finishes with 11,747 rushing yards, 16th in NFL history.

    ""I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson, in a story published on ESPN.com "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit. Additionally, my wife and family added their confirmation with the same feelings.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
