Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season

Earnhardt Jr., 42, is not having the season he planned after missing 18 races recovering from concussions in 2016.

So far in 2017, Earnhardt has led only eight laps and his best finish was fifth in Texas (April 9). He's currently 24th in the NASCAR standings.

He finished 38th Monday at the rain-delayed Bristol race and was victimized by crashes and unfinished races at Daytona and Martinsville, where he finished 37th and 34th.

Following Jeff Gordon's retirement at the end of last season, Hendrick Motorsports will continue to be reshaped. Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are carrying the four-car team in 2017, but Johnson said in February that he would begin considering retirement whenever "the time is right."

Johnson turns 42 in September and is a seven-time NASCAR champion.