The video, posted on the Harlem Globetrotters' Twitter page, shows Harlem Globetrotters' player Julian "Zeus" McClurkin sitting on the upper level concourse of the stadium and throwing a backwards shot into a hoop several storeys down on the plaza. The ball sails cleanly through the hoop.

Founded in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have stunned and entertained people around the world with basketball tricks and skills.

