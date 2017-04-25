NCHC discusses future of Frozen Faceoff at Target Center

The NCHC is about to enter the final year of its five-year contract with the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

The league is debating whether to re-sign a new deal and keep the annual Frozen Faceoff at the Target Center or to examine the possibility of going to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Xcel Energy Center was previously used by the Big Ten and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, but both leagues have opted to play their future conference tournaments at home sites.

That has opened the door for the possibility of moving the tournament to the Xcel Energy Center, where the old WCHA Final Five thrived.

The league is expected to weigh finances and benefits at both facilities.

The NCHC does not appear to be considering moving the tournament to home sites at this point in time.

The coaches and administrators are expected to meet as a national body on Thursday and Friday, debating hotly contested issues such as the NCAA regional setups, young recruiting and officiating.

There won't be any rules changes this year—they are only allowed every other year—but the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee is allowed to issue rules clarifications.