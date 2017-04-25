Peterson won't have to wait long to run into his former team. The Saints open the season on Monday Night Football at Minnesota on Sept. 11.

"Obviously, it will be a pretty electric atmosphere for him to come back after being with us for 10 years," said defensive end Brian Robison, Peterson's teammate thoughout his decade with the Vikings. "I think he's definitely going to want to come back here and put on a good show."

NFL Media reported Monday that Peterson was close to deal with New Orleans, and negotiations concluded Tuesday.

Peterson told ESPN he will make $3.5 million in guaranteed money in 2017, with $2.5 million being a signing bonus and a $1 million guaranteed base salary. He said there is an option of $3.5 million in non-guaranteed salary, with $2.4 million of it possible in roster bonuses.

"I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.

"On offense, it goes without saying that the Saints are really solid behind (quarterback) Drew Brees. I feel like my skill set can make them even more dominant as a unit."

The NFL announced last week the Saints would play at Minnesota in the primary Monday game to open the 2017 season. Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen wondered Tuesday if perhaps league officials know something about what Peterson might do after visiting New Orleans earlier this month.

"I think the NFL had a little inside scoop on what was going on," Griffen said.

Griffen is excited about facing Peterson right away. When the running back was with the Vikings, defenders never were allowed to tackle him in practice.

"He was a great player on and off the field, and it's hard to see him go, but at the same time, it's going to be fun to finally go hit him," Griffen said. "You never were able to touch him. We always had to run by him and tag off. ... I haven't texted him, but I need to. I can't wait to get him."

During his years with the Vikings, there was plenty of banter between Peterson and defensive players.

"Adrian always said he could run on our defense, and our defense has always said, 'You wouldn't run on us,'" Robison said. "Something's got to break."

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, made $12 million last season, and on Feb. 28 the Vikings declined his $18 million option for 2017. General manager Rick Spielman said then that Minnesota would consider re-signing Peterson as a free agent, but coach Mike Zimmer later said salary played a role in the decision not to retain him.

"Adrian to me is, since I've been here, the greatest Minnesota Viking to ever put on that uniform," said Spielman, who arrived in Minnesota in 2006, the year before Peterson. "He's a hall-of-fame player. He will go down in history as one of the greatest rushers in the NFL, if not the greatest."

The Vikings signed free-agent running back Latavius Murray last month and also will look to take a back in this week's NFL draft. Murray said Tuesday he's "got some big shoes to fill."

A knee injury limited Peterson to three games and 72 yards rushing last season. But he is the Vikings' all-time leading rusher and ranks 16th in NFL history with 11,747 yards.

"If there's not enough excitement going into the first game of the season, obviously him coming back here provides even more excitement," said Vikings tight end Kyle Rudoph. "I would assume that he will have a warm welcome when he comes here. He's done so much for this organization and for the Twin Cities."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.