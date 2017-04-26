Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers defeat Foley for first time
FOLEY—No. 3 singles player Joel Fremling and the No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Hagestuen-David Curtiss improved to 6-2 on the season with wins in the Aitkin Gobblers' 4-3 victory over the Foley Falcons in Tuesday's Great River Conference match.
The win marked the first time in the history of the Aitkin boys tennis program that the Gobblers have beaten Foley.
Aitkin 4, Foley 3
Singles
No. 1: Logan Scott (F) def. Josh Carlberg 6-3, 6-2
No. 2: Jordan Ziwicki (F) def. Nathan Hagestuen 6-0, 6-2
No. 3: Joel Fremling (A) def. Tanner Tschumper 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Hunter Westerlund (A) def. Luke Estwick 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Jacob Hagestuen-David Curtiss (A) def. Jacob Hageman-Jamie Grothman 6-2, 6-0
No. 2: Tucker schwartz-Jaren Johnson (A) def. Tanner Funk-Peyton Baron 7-5, 6-3
No. 3: George Brenny-Caleb Dahlstrom (F) def. Dakota Perry-James Much 6-0, 6-2
Conference 2-1. Overall: A 3-2. Next: Mora at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Thursday.