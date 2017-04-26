Area Golf News: Luncheon scheduled for Breezy Point women

League is played 10 a.m. Thursdays at Whitebirch and Traditional golf courses.

All women are welcome to join and play. The first league day will be May 18.

Interested parties are asked to RSVP for the luncheon by April 27.

For more information about the league, and to RSVP, contact Sue Skinner at 218-820-0633 or email ksusan057@gmail.com.

Holes-in-one

Aaron Johnson, Little Falls, aced the 125-yard 17th hole at Eagle's Landing Golf Club April 22 using a sand wedge.