Baseball: Rain suspends Warriors' game after 8 innings

According to Warriors head coach Lowell Scearcy, they will finish the game in the top of the ninth when Sartell comes to Brainerd May 18.

Brainerd starting pitcher McCale Peterson blasted home runs in his first two at bats and Braydon Borg also homered for the Warriors.

Brainerd 4, Sartell 4

Game suspended after 8 innings

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 3-1. Next: Fergus Falls at Brainerd 5 p.m. Thursday.