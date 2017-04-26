Baseball: Father-son tournament June 17-18 at St. Mathias
The St. Mathias Harvest over 50 team is hosting a father-son baseball tournament June 17-18 at the St. Mathias Park.
Minimum age for sons is 16. Sons-in-law, step-sons and nephews qualify as sons. Daughters or nieces may be substituted for sons and nephews. Four dads must be on defense at all times. No more than two sons can bat consecutively.
Minimum team roster is 13 players. If teams are short, fill-in players will be available to complete the team. Dads must pitch three innings in a 6- or 7-inning game and four innings in a 9-inning game. This is a wood bat tournament. Cost is $25 per player.
There will be two divisions with one more competitive and the other fun-based. Each team is guaranteed three games with the first two six or seven innings.
For questions, or to register as a team or as a filler player, call or text Neil Sather at 218-820-9184 or email harvestoverfiveo@earthlink.net.