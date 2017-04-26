Baseball: Father-son tournament June 17-18 at St. Mathias

Minimum team roster is 13 players. If teams are short, fill-in players will be available to complete the team. Dads must pitch three innings in a 6- or 7-inning game and four innings in a 9-inning game. This is a wood bat tournament. Cost is $25 per player.

There will be two divisions with one more competitive and the other fun-based. Each team is guaranteed three games with the first two six or seven innings.

For questions, or to register as a team or as a filler player, call or text Neil Sather at 218-820-9184 or email harvestoverfiveo@earthlink.net.