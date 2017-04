Boys Tennis: Unbeaten Warriors cruise to seventh victory

Tanner Lundberg improved to 7-0 at No. 1 singles, Patrick Meyer is 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Jacob Hodge 3-1 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Travis Goeden-Steven Low raised their record to 6-1.

Brainerd 7, Bemidji 0

Singles

No. 1: Tanner Lundberg (Brd) def. Spencer Konecne 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Patrick Meyer (Brd) def. Andrew Hokanson 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Jacob Hodge (Brd) def. James Palmer 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Patrick Moraghan (Brd) def. Wyatt Harrom 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Travis Goeden-Steven Low (Brd) def. Cody Hendricks-Nick Palmer 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Garrett Goeden-Nathan Rud (Brd) def. Ben Hess-Kolden Michalicek 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Theo Knudson-Dylan McLain (Brd) def. Adam Laakso-Bailey Harris 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5

Overall: Brd 7-0. Next: Alexandria at Brainerd 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brainerd Junior Varsity

Singles winners: Travis Schultz, Camden Cooper, Logan Severson.

Doubles winners: Wyatt Andres-Westin Andres, Gavin Andres-Riley Andres, Devin Emslander-Tenny Kelm, Matt Fischer-Layton Rivard, Noah Blum-Taylor George and Logan Severson-Taylor George.