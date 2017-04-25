Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Girls Golf: Pioneers finish third in CMC meet

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:17 p.m.

    ANNANDALE—Kami Athman turned in a 44 to pace the Pierz Pioneers to a third-place finish Tuesday in a Central Minnesota Conference meet at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

    Pierz is in third place in the conference standings after two CLC meets.

    Team scores: 1-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 169, 2-Osakis 176, 3-Pierz 201, 4-Paynesville 214, 5-Howard Lake/Waverly 250, 6-Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 261, inc-Maple Lake

    Individual medalist: Alayna Eldred (O) 36

    Pierz results: Kami Athman 44, Katie LeBlanc 48, Ellie Fischer 54, Emily Virnig 55, Brittany Talberg 55, Abby Nelson 60

    Conference standings: 1-BBE 353, 2-Osakis 362, 3-Pierz 414, 4-Paynesville 441, 5-HL-W 489, 6-EV-W/Kimball 561, 7-Maple Lake 600

    Next: Pierz at Sauk Centre Invite May 3, Greystone Golf Course, noon

    Gaulke low for Aitkin

    CAMBRIDGE—Heather Gaulke led the Aitkin Gobblers with a 112 Tuesday in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at Purple Hawk Golf Course.

    Aitkin results: Heather Gaulke 112, Amy Gaulke 120, Ellie McMillan 122

    Next: Aitkin in Granite Ridge Conference match at Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.

    Explore related topics:sportsGirls GolfAitkin GobblersPierz Pioneers
    Advertisement
    randomness