Area Girls Golf: Pioneers finish third in CMC meet

Pierz is in third place in the conference standings after two CLC meets.

Team scores: 1-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 169, 2-Osakis 176, 3-Pierz 201, 4-Paynesville 214, 5-Howard Lake/Waverly 250, 6-Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 261, inc-Maple Lake

Individual medalist: Alayna Eldred (O) 36

Pierz results: Kami Athman 44, Katie LeBlanc 48, Ellie Fischer 54, Emily Virnig 55, Brittany Talberg 55, Abby Nelson 60

Conference standings: 1-BBE 353, 2-Osakis 362, 3-Pierz 414, 4-Paynesville 441, 5-HL-W 489, 6-EV-W/Kimball 561, 7-Maple Lake 600

Next: Pierz at Sauk Centre Invite May 3, Greystone Golf Course, noon

Gaulke low for Aitkin

CAMBRIDGE—Heather Gaulke led the Aitkin Gobblers with a 112 Tuesday in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at Purple Hawk Golf Course.

Aitkin results: Heather Gaulke 112, Amy Gaulke 120, Ellie McMillan 122

Next: Aitkin in Granite Ridge Conference match at Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.