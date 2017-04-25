Boys Golf: Brainerd finishes third in CLC meet

Erik Stoxen and Danny Olson both came in at 80 and Metz Gavin rounded out the Warriors' scoring with an 83.

After three meets played, Evans leads the individual conference standings by 2.5 strokes with an average round of 74.3. Brainerd is in second place with 19 points behind Alexandria's 23.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 304, 2-Sartell 310, 3-Brainerd 317, 4-Willmar 327, 5-St. Cloud Apollo/SRR 330, 6(t)-St. Cloud Tech 333, Rocori 333

Individual medalist: Noah Boraas (A) 73

Brainerd results: Jack Evans 74, Danny Olson 80, Erik Stoxen 80, Gavin Metz 83, Cody Evans 86, Luke Johnson 87

Conference standings: 1-Alexandria 23, 2-Brainerd 19, 3-Sartell 18, 4-Fergus Falls 14.5, 5-St. Cloud Tech 12.5, 6-Willmar 10, 7-St. Cloud Apollo/SRR 6, 8-Rocori 5.

Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Fergus Falls 3:30 p.m. Thursday.