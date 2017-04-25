Area Softball: Boser pitches, bats Pioneers to victory

Boser finished 4-5 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a three-run home run, five RBIs and scored three runs.

Decorah Iverson went 2-3 with a double and Taylor Cummings drove in a run with a double for Pierz.

BBE 1 7 3

Pierz 13 8 0

WP: Brittney Boser. 2B: P-Boser 2, Taylor Cummings, Decorah Iverson. HR: P-Boser. Conference: Prz 2-1-1. Overall: Prz 4-1-1. Next: Pierz at Eden Valley-Watkins 4 p.m. Thursday (2).

Cardinals sweep C-I

CROSBY—The Staples-Motley Cardinals tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth to break an 11-11 tie and beat the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 22-11 in the second game of a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday.

The Cards took the opening game 13-1 in five innings.

Emma Gerard went 3-4 with three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs for S-M in Game Two. Sarah Kossan had two hits including a double and two RBIs.

In the opener, Lisa Kossan contributed two hits and three RBIs for the Cards and Amber Longworth was 2-3 with a double and pair of RBIs. Tori DeCent doubled and drove in the only Ranger run in the first game.

In Game Two, C-I's Emma Sanford finished 2-4 with a double, two runs and RBI and Casidy Duerr was 2-3 with three stolen bases, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Game One

Staples-Motley 13 7 1

Crosby-Ironton 1 3 6

(5 innings)

WP: Sarah Kossan. LP: Mattie Kovatovich. 2B: C-I-Tori DeCent; SM-Amber Longworth.

Game Two

Staples-Motley 22 13 1

Crosby-Ironton 11 9 9

(6 innings)

WP: Sam Schimpp. LP: Emma Sanford. 2B: C-I Emma Sanford; SM-Sarah Kossan. Conference: CI 0-6, SM 2-0. Overall: CI 1-9, SM 3-3. Next: Crosby-ironton at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Staples-Motley at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Friday.

BHV 5, WDC 4

WADENA—Haley Youngbauer doubled and scored two runs for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders who managed just three hits, but were able to eke out a 5-4 win over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in Tuesday's Park Region Conference game.

Losing pitcher Ashley Lehmkuhl went 3-4 at the plate for WDC with a double and two runs scored. Laura Krause added a triple and finished 2-3 for the Wolverines.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 5 3 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 4 10 1

WP: Jordan Carr. LP: Ashley Lehmkuhl. 2B: BHV-Haley Youngbauer; WDC-Lehmkuhl. 3B: WDC-Laura Krause. Conference: BHV 2-4, WDC 1-7. Overall: BHV 2-5, WDC 1-9. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Wadena-Deer Creek at Park Rapids 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

PRB sweeps

PINE RIVER—Lindsey Tulenchik went 3-4 with two runs, three doubles and two RBIs during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 10-0 win in Game One in 10-0 Upper Mississippi Conference win over the Laporte Wildcats Tuesday.

Emma Mills went 2-2 with two runs and an RBI for the Tigers in Game One and Baily Wynn tallied three runs and a triple.

Miah Hansen went 2-3 with two runs and two doubles during the PRB's 18-2 River-Backus Game Two win.

Jada Oliver and Brandi McAllister each tallied two hits and two runs in Game Two for the Tigers. Sydney Davidson had two runs scored and an RBI. Tulenchik added two runs scored, a double and two RBIs.

Game One

Laporte 0 2 3

Pine River-Backus 10 11 0

WP: Miah Hansen. 2B: PRB-Lindsey Tulenchik (3), Emma Barchus. 3B: PRB-Baily Wynn.

Game Two

Laporte 2 1 6

Pine River-Backus 18 11 0

WP: Hansen. 2B: PRB-Hansen (2), Lindsey Tulenchik. Conference: PRB 4-0. Overall: PRB 8-1. Next: Sebeka at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Zimmerman 5,

Little Falls 1

ZIMMERMAN—Chelsea Moran doubled and drove in the only run for Little Falls in the Flyers' 5-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder Tuesday.

Zimmerman 5 6 1

Little Falls 1 4 4

WP: Hannah Rotz. LP: Christy Masog. 2B: LF-Chelsea Moran. Conference: LF 1-4. Overall: LF 1-6. Next: Little Falls vs. Thief River Falls at Detroit Lakes tournament 1 p.m. Friday.

NYM sweeps Pillager

NEW YORK MILLS—Vanessa Peterson registered a double for the Pillager Huskies during Tuesday's Park Region Conference doubleheader loss to the New York Mills Eagles.

The PRC-leading Eagles swept the third-place Huskies who were no-hit in Game One.

Game One

New York Mills 15 8 0

Pillager 0 0 2

WP: Rhiana Roberts. LP: Miranda Paananen.

Game Two

New York Mills 10 12 0

Pillager 0 3 0

WP: Kenna Salo. LP: Ella Kilchesky. 2B: P-Vanessa Peterson. Conference: Pill 5-3. Overall: Pill 5-3. Next: Pillager hosts Crosby-Ironton 4:30 p.m. Thursday.