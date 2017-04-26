Central Lakes Conference: Warriors' Roby, Evans honored
Brainerd Warriors Lexi Roby and Jack Evans were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending April 22.
Roby was the offensive player of the week in softball. In three weekend games in the Brainerd Tournament, she went 6-for-11 with two doubles, five RBIs and scored four runs.
In boys golf, Evans was medalist in a CLC meet at Cragun's Legacy Courses (72), third in a CLC meet at St. Cloud (77) and medalist (71) in the 2-day Pequot Lakes Invite at Cragun's.