Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Central Lakes Conference: Warriors' Roby, Evans honored

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 6:45 a.m.
    Lexi Roby and Jack Evans1 / 3
    Lexi Roby2 / 3
    Jack Evans3 / 3

    Brainerd Warriors Lexi Roby and Jack Evans were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending April 22.

    Roby was the offensive player of the week in softball. In three weekend games in the Brainerd Tournament, she went 6-for-11 with two doubles, five RBIs and scored four runs.

    In boys golf, Evans was medalist in a CLC meet at Cragun's Legacy Courses (72), third in a CLC meet at St. Cloud (77) and medalist (71) in the 2-day Pequot Lakes Invite at Cragun's.

    Explore related topics:sportsCentral Lakes ConferenceBrainerd WarriorsLexi RobyJack EvansGolfsoftball
    Advertisement
    randomness