Minnesota has now beaten the Rangers in seven of the past eight matchups dating back to last season.

The Twins pounded out 14 hits and also drew six walks as they had baserunners in all but two innings.

Minnesota scored just one run in the first four innings despite six walks from Texas starter Andrew Cashner (0-2). The Twins made up for that in the fifth inning while breaking the game open.

Miguel Sano opened the inning by ending the night for Cashner with a solo homer to left. Anthony Bass came on for the Rangers, and the next six Twins reached base. Jorge Polanco, Jason Castro, Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier each had RBIs before Sano capped the scoring with a single to right to make it 8-0.

All the offense was more than enough for Ervin Santana (4-0). Santana allowed just one run in seven innings on four hits. He struck out six.

Cashner was charged with just two runs in four-plus innings. In addition to the six walks, he also gave up five hits. Bass gave up six of the seven runs -- four earned -- in the fifth.

The Rangers got a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo homer from Joey Gallo.

Sano led the Twins with three hits, while Joe Mauer, Kennys Vargas, Eddie Rosario and Buxton tallied two apiece. Vargas gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the fourth with his first homer of the season.

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano became the 21st player in Globe Life Park history to reach the club level in left field with his homer in the fifth inning. ... Minnesota LHP Ryan O'Rourke will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. He has been on the disabled list all season. ... 3B Joey Gallo is the first Texas player to have at least seven homers in April since 2012. Josh Hamilton had nine that month and Mike Napoli seven.