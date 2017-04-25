Area Track and Field: Riley, Maslowski win pair for Flyers

Riley led the girls field in shot put (38-10.5) and discus (114-3) while Maslowski was first for the boys with tosses of 51-3.25 in the shot and 144-6 in the discus.

Also placing first for the Little Falls girls were Isabelle Pechan (200 dash), Kali Schirmers (300 hurdles) and Sophie Sowada (high jump).

Turning in second-place finishes were Alice Foote (800 run), Adrienne Kresha (3200 run), Kendall Hendrickson (pole vault) and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

On the boys side for the Flyers, Mitchell Schirmers was first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. Hunter Zupko won the 800 and Tyler Moe paced the field in the 3200. Drew Peters was second in the 800 and William Winkelman second in the shot put.

Jacobs lead Aitkin

OGILVIE—Spencer Jacobs won the long jump and triple jump for the third-place Aitkin Gobblers' boys track and field team during Tuesday's Ogilvie Invite.

The Gobblers girls team finished second with wins from Mya Conway (discus), Jessica Shaver (400 dash), Nicole Courtemanche (high jump), Ramsey Moe (triple jump), the 4x200 relay team (Shelly Stephani, Hannah Paulbeck, Moe, Conway) and the 4x100 relay team (Stephani, Maggi Fellerman, Courtemanche, Kassidy Pietz).