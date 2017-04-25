Area Boys Golf: Flyers fourth in GRC meet

Ethan Ballou finished 10th for the Flyers with a 43.

Team scores: 1-Becker 163, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 166, 3-Foley 173, 4-Little Falls 175, 5-Milaca 185, 6-Albany 191, 7-Zimmerman 196, 8-Mora 200

Individual medalist: Preston Kopel (F) 37

Little Falls results: 9-Dakota Joslin 42, 10-Ethan Ballou 43, Aaron Sanoski 45, Mario Filippi 45, Max Dempsey 45, Adam Beack 51

Conference standings: 1-Becker 321, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 323, 3-Foley 338, 4-Little Falls 353, 5-Milaca 364, 6-Albany 380, 7-Zimmerman 388, 8-Mora 398

Next: Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course, Becker 3 p.m. Thursday.