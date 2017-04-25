Area Baseball: Fifth-ranked Flyers collar Albany

The Flyers, who are tied for the GRC lead, scored eight runs on GRC's second-place Albany in the first inning.

LF's A.J. Jenks was 4-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Zach Opatz and Joe Alholm each drove in two runs.

Little Falls 13 15 3

Albany 8 8 2

WP: Derek Poser. LP: Michael Iverson. 2B: LF-Jacob Kapphahn, A.J. Jenks, Zach Opatz. 3B: LF-Kapphahn, Jenks. Conference: LF 4-1. Overall: LF 5-2. Next: Little Falls at Mora 5 p.m. Thursday.

Pillager 3, New York Mills 0

PILLAGER—Braeden Wangsness accounted for Pillager's two hits as he went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs for the Huskies who shut out Park Region Conference leader New York Mills 3-0 Tuesday.

Josh Doss pitched all seven innings for the win striking out eight while allowing three hits and walking just one.

New York Mills 0 3 1

Pillager 3 2 0

WP: Joss Doss. LP: Ethan Hendricks. 2B: P-Braeden Wangsness. Conference: P 4-3. Overall: P 5-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pillager 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

PRB 9, CL-Bena 2

PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards went 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 9-2 Northland Conference win over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers Tuesday.

Brandon Wolske tallied one RBI and two runs for the Tigers. Evan Gravdahl had one run, one RBI and a double.

Cass Lake-Bena 2 2 2

PR-Backus 9 9 1

WP: Nick Ackerman. LP: Dillon Dahl. 2B: PRB-Evan Gravdahl. Conference: PRB 2-0. Overall: PRGB 3-3. Next: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

WDC 6, BHV 5

WADENA—Colby Schertler went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Wheeler was 2-for-2 with a run and a double for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 6-5 Park Region Conference win against the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders Tuesday.

W-DC's Jake Dykhoff earned a save after inheriting two BHV runners who reached base on errors to begin the seventh.

BHV's Mack Jones was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Adam Bach went 2-for-2 and drew a walk.

BHV 5 6 5

WDC 6 7 2

WP: Justin Dykhoff. LP: Owen Korfe. 2B: BHV-Mack Jones; WDC-Preston Warren, Tyler Wheeler. Conference: BHV 2-4, WDC 4-3. Overall: BHV 2-4, WDC 6-3. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Park Rapids at Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Thursday.