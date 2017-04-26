Search
    Making noise: Trap shooting, Minnesota's fastest growing sport

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:12 a.m.
    Detroit Lakes, Minn. - The weather postponed nearly every event on the local sports calendar on Tuesday, April 25, save one.

    Tuesday was the usual league night in Frazee, Minn., for the trap shooting competition.

    Trap shooting is the fastest growing sport in Minnesota, with nearly 11 thousand kids from 343 high schools participating this year. 

    Joel Sipper shows how this hidden away sport is becoming the new craze in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

