Report: Vikings likely to decline Bridgewater's option

The Vikings have until Tuesday to make a decision on the option on Bridgewater, who suffered a serious knee injury last August and his 2017 season is in jeopardy. Joel Corry of CBS Sports reported Bridgewater's option would be worth $12.198 million, and it would be guaranteed only for injury.

"The injury guarantee makes it tough to do,'' a source told ESPN.

If Minnesota declines Bridgewater's option, he would be in line to become a free agent after next season. However, ESPN reported Bridgewater could be re-signed by Minnesota for a different contract amount.

Bridgewater is under contract for 2017 with a salary-cap number of $2.179 million.

If the Vikings decline Bridgewater's contract option, it likely would mean they are looking at Sam Bradford as their quarterback of the future. Bradford, who will make $18 million in the final year of his deal in 2017, could be in line for an extension before the start of the season.

Bradford said Tuesday he doesn't know of any talks that have been held yet between his agent and the Vikings on a possible extension. General manager Rick Spielman declined to comment on Bradford's contract status.

Spielman said there remains no timetable for when Bridgewater might again be able to play. He suffered a torn left ACL and dislocated knee cap in the final practice of the preseason last August and missed the entire regular season.

The Vikings then acquired Bradford from Philadelphia for first- and fourth-round draft picks. Bradford set an NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6 and threw for a career-high 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Minnesota by Tuesday also must make a decision on the fifth-year contract option for two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr worth $12.306 million. Most observers believe that one will be picked up.