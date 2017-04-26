Mountain Biking: Mountain Biking introduction scheduled

Students who will be in grades 7-12 next school year are eligible.

The team will be hosting a "Try it Out" session from 10 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Miner's Mountain Rally Center of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area near Ironton.

Students will have the opportunity to ride with current team members on team-provided bikes and parents can visit with coaches to learn more about the sport.

The sport is managed by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and the Minnesota High School Cycling League whose mission is to create strong bodies, strong minds and strong character through cycling regardless of ability level.

Miner's Mountain Rally Center is located near Ironton. From Ironton, follow County Road 30/Irene Ave North through two stop signs, then turn left into the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

Email CuyunaMTBTeam@gmail.com for more information.