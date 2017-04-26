Giza, a junior, won the 110 hurdles (15.90) and 300 hurdles (44.46) for the Cardinal boys who finished third.

Schluttner, a senior, won the long jump (19-7.75) and high jump (6-0). Moore, a junior, paced shot put (51-6.75) and discus (176-8) for the runner-up Raiders. Jansen, another junior, paced the 200 dash (23.02) and triple jump (41-8).

B-H/V also won the 4x100 relay (48.00) with S-M second (48.13).

In the girls meet, winners included Staples-Motley's Kiera Dumpprope in the 800 run (2:48.39), Addison Lorber in the 1600 run (6:05.22), Kira Sweeney in the 3200 run (12:47.69) and Millie Klefsaas in the 100 hurdles (15.60).

The Cardinals also won the 4x100 relay (57.64) and 4x800 relay (12:05.33).

B-H/V's Haley Stinar won shot put (29-4) and teammate Alexys Thompson won discus (95-3).

Boys runners-up were Schluttner in the 100 dash (11.40) and Jansen in long jump (19-0).

Second-place girls included Kelsie Weite of Staples-Motley in the 800 run (2:51.39), B-H/V's 4x400 relay (4:51.98) and Thompson in shot put (27-9).

Boys team scores (8 teams): 1-Melrose 122.5, 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 108.5, 3-Staples-Motley 103.0

Girls team scores (8 teams): 1-Melrose 154.5, 2-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 136.0, 3-Sauk Centre 102.5, 4-Staples-Motley 96.0, 5-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 92.5